CETPower Joins EKO170 2027 as Major Partner Ahead of Lagos Cycling Event

CETPower has joined EKO170 2027 as a Major Partner, strengthening preparations for the return of the Lagos cycling event scheduled for Sunday, January 10, 2027.



The partnership will support the second edition of the event, organised by Dynastar Sports and Education Foundation, as it brings together cyclists from across Nigeria and beyond for an endurance challenge and a celebration of cycling, fitness and community.



Starting and finishing in Victoria Island, EKO170 2027 will feature two race categories: a 170-kilometre Gran Fondo and a non-competitive 94.5-kilometre Medio Fondo. The planned route will take riders towards Epe before returning to Victoria Island, with participants in the shorter-distance category turning earlier along the shared route.



A statement explained that CETPower’s partnership will contribute to the preparations and coordination required to deliver the event, as well as the overall experience of riders and supporters. The announcement marks another step in preparations for the January event, building on the inaugural edition held in 2026.



The 170-kilometre Gran Fondo was designed to provide a competitive endurance challenge, while the 94.5-kilometre Medio Fondo offers cyclists an opportunity to participate over a shorter distance without podium competition.



The two categories are expected to provide different levels of participation while allowing riders to share the experience of the same event and celebrate together at the finish line.



EKO170 is inviting cycling clubs and individual riders from across Nigeria and beyond to register for the event. Spectators are also encouraged to turn out to support participants and share in the atmosphere.



Information on event access and any approved traffic arrangements will be communicated ahead of race day, while registration and further event details are available at www.eko170.com.



EKO170 is a Lagos cycling event organised by Dynastar Sports and Education Foundation, a non-profit organisation. Its 2027 edition features a 170-kilometre Gran Fondo and a non-competitive 94.5-kilometre Medio Fondo.