YABATECH Don Identifies Poor Time Management, Bureaucracy as Causes of Project Failures

Funmi Ogundare

Dr Alaba Adetola, a chief lecturer in the Department of Building Technology, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), has identified poor time management, bureaucratic delays, and a lack of structured goal-setting as major factors behind recurring project failures, rising costs, and institutional underperformance in Nigeria.

Adetola said addressing these challenges required deliberate planning, discipline, effective resource management and adherence to realistic deadlines. He spoke at the institution’s second exaugural lecture series, titled ‘Silver Bullets for Project Time Bandits’.

He warned that the widespread disregard for time across key sectors of the economy undermined productivity, increased project delivery costs and slowed national development. According to him, although time is fixed, activities undertaken within it must be properly planned and managed to achieve desired outcomes.

He explained that unstructured workflows often forced administrators and project supervisors into a cycle of crisis management, leaving little room for strategic planning and effective delivery.

To address the problem, the don identified effective planning, clear goal-setting, adherence to deadlines, management of personal distractions, prioritisation of tasks and efficient resource allocation as essential strategies for overcoming what he described as time bandits.

Citing research findings, Adetola said some managers had as little as six minutes of uninterrupted work time because of constant distractions and reactive work schedules. He noted that the culture of distraction extended to institutional administration, construction and other development sectors, thereby weakening organisational efficiency.

He restated that organisational and individual goals should follow the SMART principles: specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and time-bound. He also urged organisations to distinguish between routine operational activities and long-term strategic objectives, noting that written targets and provisions for unexpected interruptions would improve project delivery.

On institutional work ethics, Adetola identified administrative delays, unpunctuality and indiscipline among staff and students as practices that undermine organisational progress.

He cited instances where official files remained unattended for extended periods, and instructors reported late for duties, describing such behaviours as time bandits that compromised institutional excellence and development outcomes.

“Time is both an asset and a constraint,” he said, adding that effective time management must be deliberately cultivated among leaders in project management, business organisations and public institutions. “Mastering the skill is essential to eliminating waste, improving productivity and ensuring sustainable development.”