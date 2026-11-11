AGILE Trains 140 Facilitators on Alternative Education in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) has trained 140 facilitators under its Alternative Education project in Bauchi State.

Ladi Hamma, AGILE Project Coordinator, who spoke at the end of a five-day training exercise in Bauchi, said the facilitators have been equipped with the tools and materials needed to teach girls effectively.

She urged them to cascade the knowledge acquired during the exercise and to handle the learners with care and respect.

“Teach them what you have learnt during the workshop, and treat them as your sisters and daughters with care and respect,” she said.

According to her, AGILE approved continuation of the alternative education programme following the feat achieved in the last year.

Hamma said that the programme has implemented a monthly supervision mechanism to monitor learners across the 300 learning centres in the state.

One of the facilitators, Hauwa Musa, said she learnt literacy, numeracy and life skills to enable her to impart relevant knowledge and skills to learners in her community.

Another facilitator, Bilikisu Sabo, urged parents and husbands to allow their spouses and daughters to attend the learning spaces.

“Education will benefit not only the girls and women, but also their children and the society at large,” she said.