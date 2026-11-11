Political Intelligence Group Revises 2027 Election Projection After Court Ruling on ADC Leadership

Funmi Ogundare

The Political Intelligence Group (PIG) has revised its November 2026 projection of the 2027 presidential election following a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja nullifying the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by former Senate President, David Mark.

The group said the ruling, which also invalidated decisions taken by the Mark-led leadership, including the party’s May 25 presidential primary that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its candidate, could significantly alter the political calculations ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Chairman of Political Intelligence Group (PIG), Lai Omotola in a statement, explained that it had become necessary to adjust its November projection, particularly regarding Atiku’s position in the presidential race.

However, following the court ruling, he stated that its revised projection indicated a wider margin for Tinubu, particularly in the north, if the judgment was upheld on appeal and Atiku was eventually excluded from the ballot.

According to him, “such a development could influence voting considerations among northern electorate, with some voters potentially preferring Tinubu to complete another four-year term rather than have an eight-year presidency under Obi.”

Omotola, however, said the revised projection was contingent on the outcome of the appeal expected from the ADC, noting that the legal development remained subject to further judicial determination.

He added that its December edition would provide a more detailed assessment of the political implications of the ruling and its potential impact on the 2027 presidential contest.

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