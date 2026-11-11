FUOYE VC Felicitates Ekiti First Lady at Birthday, Professorial Elevation

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Joshua Ogunwole, has felicitated the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Prof. Olayemi Oyebanji on the occasion of her birthday, which coincided with her elevation to the professorial cadre by the University of Ibadan.

In a goodwill message to the first lady, the vice-chancellor expressed delight on behalf of his university community for God’s double benevolence of additional year to her life and reaching the peak of her academic career; joining her family, friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating another year of her life. Ogunwole noted with thanksgiving to God the exemplary life of the governor’s wife, which continued to find expression in hard work, commitment to scholarship and academic, as well as sacrifice for the welfare of fellow human beings.

In the message, Ogunwole said, “happy birthday to Her Excellency, Her BAORESS, Prof. Olayemi Abiodun Oyebanji. The entire Federal University Oye-Ekiti community felicitates and rejoices with you on this day,” he expressed hope that the years ahead would bring greater opportunities, renewed strength and mulitiple celebrations.

“We trust God for sound health, continuous divine uplifting and greater accomplishments for you in Jesus name…amen,” he added.

Reflecting on the significance of the first lady’s professorial attainment, Ogunwole observed that it could only take a unique and uncommon woman of priceless virtue like Prof. Olayemi Oyebanji to combine her other demanding callings, including the office of the first lady, with an academic career and still record such great and historic feat.

According to the VC, the first lady has made it clear to women and even men that in the pursuit of education, with determination, no hurdle can stop women from breaking record.

Meanwhile, to demonstrate her commitment to education, the first lady recently facilitated the disbursement of ₦10 million in scholarships to 100 orphaned and indigent students from tertiary institutions across the state, with each beneficiary receiving ₦100,000.