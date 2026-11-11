Gov Yahaya Seeks Revival of Northern Educational Heritage, Special Schools to Tackle Out-of-School Menace

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has advocated renewed unity and cooperation among northern states, proposing the establishment of special schools, modelled after the historic Barewa College, as part of efforts to address the out-of-school menace and strengthen the educational foundation of northern Nigeria.

He stated this when he received the national leadership of the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), led by the President, Major General Alwali Jauji Kazir (rtd), on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Gombe, as part of activities marking the association’s 2026 biennial lecture and awards ceremony, hosted by the state.

The governor described the biennial lecture’s focus on out-of-school children and national security as timely, particularly given the educational challenges confronting northern Nigeria. He restated that the challenge of out-of-school children must be addressed within the context of food and social security, cultural values, economic opportunities and the overall wellbeing of the people.

Reflecting on the north’s educational heritage, he recalled the sacrifices earlier generations made to send their children to institutions such as Barewa College, urging the present generation to sustain that legacy by ensuring every Nigerian child has access to quality education.

He noted that despite the creation of states and administrative boundaries, the north had long been bound by strong social, cultural and educational ties, which must be preserved through renewed unity and cooperation.

Yahaya said the state continues to accommodate students from different parts of the country, reflecting its longstanding tradition of hospitality and inclusion.

He proposed establishing special schools across the north, modelled on Barewa College, to revive the educational and social bonds that once united the region.

“BOBA can design a framework for establishing Barewa extensions in all the states of the north, with similar institutions sharing the philosophy of Barewa College,” he said.

The governor pledged to present the proposal and other resolutions from the conference to the Northern Governors’ Forum, which he chairs, for consideration and possible support. He expressed the state’s readiness to collaborate with BOBA and other institutions on initiatives that promote education, development and the wellbeing of the people. He also urged the delegates to visit some of the state’s development projects to witness the ongoing transformation.

Kazir described Gombe as a beacon of progressive governance in the northeast, commending Yahaya for his remarkable strides in education, healthcare, infrastructure and human capital development.

He thanked the governor on behalf of the association for the opportunity to hold its 2026 biennial lecture and awards ceremony in Gombe, saying that the choice of the state was deliberate, given its strategic position in the northeast and the relevance of its development experience to this year’s theme.

He said the association was particularly impressed by the Yahaya administration’s development roadmap, noting that its investments in education, healthcare, public infrastructure, and human capital were strengthening the state’s socioeconomic resilience.

The BOBA president also lauded the governor’s contributions to regional development, particularly his leadership of the Northern Governors’ Forum and efforts to promote cooperation on security and economic recovery across northern Nigeria.

Kazir also applauded the governor’s role in strengthening regional security cooperation, including establishing the Northern Nigerian Security Trust Fund, which he described as an example of the collective action required to address the region’s security challenges.

He recognised Yahaya as a leader with the ability to foster unity, build consensus and promote regional cooperation on security, education and economic development.