How Babcock, Cavista Technologies Plan to Bridge Skills Gap, Boost Technology Innovation

As AI transforms the world of work, Babcock University and Cavista Technologies have partnered to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry demands, equipping students with practical skills, mentorship and real-world experience while advancing the university’s ambition to become a hub for technology and innovation in Africa. Funmi Ogundare reports

As Artificial Intelligence reshapes industries, transforms workplaces, and redefines the skills required in the global economy, the question facing universities is no longer just what students are taught, but how prepared they are to apply that knowledge to solve real-world problems.

For many Nigerian graduates, the transition from the classroom to the workplace remains challenging. While universities provide the theoretical foundations and practical knowledge required for professional careers, employers increasingly demand something more like industry experience, creativity, problem-solving abilities, collaboration and the capacity to adapt to rapidly changing technologies.

Against this backdrop, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, and Cavista Technologies have entered into a strategic partnership to prepare young Nigerians for the realities of the technology industry and emerging opportunities in the global digital economy.

The partnership, formalised through a memorandum of understanding, will expose 300- and 400-level students of Babcock University’s Computer Science Department to industry professionals, practical technology applications, mentorship and opportunities to develop solutions to real-life challenges.

For the Vice-President and General Manager of Cavista Technologies, Oyebola Morakinyo, the collaboration represents more than an institutional agreement. It is an investment in human capital and an opportunity to help develop the next generation of technology professionals.

Morakinyo, an alumna of the university’s alpha set, described the partnership as a homecoming, noting that it offered her an opportunity to give back to an institution that contributed to her development.

“I am especially proud to stand here today as an alumnus of the alpha set. For me, it is a deeply personal moment because life has gone full circle. First, I was a student, then became an industry leader, and now I am here to partner in advancing technology education in Nigeria,” she stated.

She explained that as AI adoption expands across sectors, including agriculture, healthcare and governance, graduates must be equipped with more than programming knowledge and theoretical understanding.

According to her, the technology industry needs professionals who can translate academic knowledge into innovative products and services capable of addressing economic and societal challenges.

“As organisations increasingly adopt AI-powered solutions on the global stage, there is a growing need for graduates who understand not only the theories taught in schools but can also take that knowledge and use it to transform industries and unlock economic value,” she said.

To achieve this, Cavista Technologies plans to deploy experienced professionals from its workforce of more than 300 technology experts to mentor students and expose them to the demands of the industry. The engagement will also focus on developing essential workplace competencies, including communication, teamwork, creativity, resilience and an ownership mindset.

Morakinyo said the organisation was intentional about attracting, developing and retaining talented professionals, adding that its annual hackathon was one of the platforms through which it identifies and nurtures young innovators.

Having organised four editions of the competition since its inaugural edition at Babcock University, she disclosed that preparations were underway for the fifth edition, scheduled for the last weekend of March next year. She described the new partnership as another significant step in the organisation’s commitment to developing technology talent in Nigeria.

For Babcock University, the collaboration is also part of a broader ambition to strengthen its research capacity, improve global visibility and establish a sustainable technology ecosystem. The President and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole, said the university was determined to build a partnership that would outlive the current leadership of both institutions. He explained that the agreement had been designed as a structural arrangement embedded in the university’s operations to guarantee continuity and long-term benefits.

“The arrangements that have been made are intended to outlast any human being who was part of the signing today, whether signing or witnessing. So it is structural, wherein no matter who sits on the seat I sit in, or any one of us, it is ingrained in what we do,” he stated.

According to him, Babcock’s renewed commitment to research, innovation and global relevance provides the foundation for sustaining the partnership.

Ojewole noted that universities had historically played significant roles in the emergence of technology-driven communities around the world, citing the development of major technology ecosystems around institutions in cities such as San Francisco.

He said the university intended to leverage its international connections, particularly its affiliation with the global Seventh-day Adventist educational network, to establish a model that would position the institution as a centre for coordinating technology development.

The VC also disclosed that the institution had produced graduates who had become influential players in Nigeria’s fintech industry, with some entrepreneurial ideas emerging from the university environment.

“If you are looking for the next tech hub in Africa, look no further than Babcock University,” he stated.

He described Cavista’s involvement as an opportunity to accelerate the university’s ambitions through research, supervision, mentorship, technology boot camps and practical industry exposure.

Ojewole said the organisation’s growth and achievements within less than a decade of operating in Nigeria demonstrated the value of deliberate investment in human capital and innovation. He expressed optimism that the partnership would enhance students’ employability, strengthen the university’s research capacity and position Babcock as a major contributor to Africa’s technology ecosystem.

At the heart of the partnership is the recognition that academic knowledge must be complemented by practical industry experience if graduates are to remain competitive. The Head of the Department of Computer Science, Dr Seun Ebiesuwa, said the collaboration would address a longstanding challenge confronting university graduates: the disconnect between what they learn in school and what employers expect.

He observed that many students only discovered the difference between academic training and workplace requirements when they attended job interviews.

“The problem most times is that when students are taught in the university setting, it is when they go for job interviews that some of them get to know that the demands of the industry are sometimes totally different from what they think they have learnt in school,” he said.

He explained that while the department’s lecturers provided sound theoretical and practical training, direct interaction with industry professionals would give students a clearer understanding of the competencies required to succeed in their chosen careers.

Under the agreement, Cavista Technologies will participate in selected courses, with two courses scheduled for collaboration this semester and another two in the following semester.

Ebiesuwa said the arrangement would allow students to benefit from the experience of professionals who understand the demands of the technology workplace. He disclosed that discussions leading to the partnership began in January and involved about 10 months of meetings, consultations and coordination between both institutions.

He commended the university leadership and Cavista Technologies team for their commitment to ensuring the agreement became a reality, expressing confidence that students would benefit immensely from the initiative.

While student development and industry exposure form the immediate focus of the partnership, Babcock University is already looking towards a broader collaboration that will extend into research, innovation and community development.

The Associate Vice-President, Research, Innovation and International Collaboration, Prof. Foluso Ojewole, urged both institutions to maximise the research provisions of the MoU by developing joint projects that combine academic knowledge with industry expertise.

The partnership, she noted, presented an opportunity for researchers and technology professionals to work together to identify societal challenges and develop practical solutions that could contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“I want us to go beyond just empowering our students. I want us to look at what we can do together in terms of research, coming out with research and producing problem-solving innovations that will influence and impact the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she stressed.

Ojewole argued that collaboration between universities and technology companies should not be restricted to computer science and AI, noting that both institutions could also explore opportunities in community engagement and development. She proposed joint initiatives through which Babcock and Cavista could identify communities, understand their challenges and deploy research-driven interventions to address them.

According to her, such initiatives would demonstrate how academic institutions and private organisations could combine resources and expertise to deliver measurable social impact.

She commended Cavista Technologies for its commitment to technological innovation and human capacity development, expressing optimism that the partnership would create opportunities for wider institutional collaboration.