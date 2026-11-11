Professional Golf is on the Rise in Nigeria, Says Okoria

Nigeria’s professional golf landscape is gathering fresh momentum as some of Africa’s leading players converge on the country for two major tournaments: the CIO Classic in Port Harcourt and the maiden Alpha Bravo Classic, scheduled for November 19–21, 2026, at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club in Lagos.

The Alpha Bravo Classic, a 54-hole championship boasting a $25,000 prize purse, is expected to further strengthen Nigeria’s growing reputation as an emerging destination for competitive professional golf on the continent.

Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Bravo Integrated Services and passionate promoter of golf development initiatives, Tonbara Okoria, believes the increasing number of internationally recognised tournaments reflect the country’s enormous potential in the sport.

“Nigeria is one of the few African countries with a sizeable number of golf facilities and, interestingly, golf talents as well. That is why our company birthed the sponsorship of the Alpha Bravo Classic in 2025, first as an amateur event, but this year, we are bringing on the professionals.” Okoria said.

He noted that the growing integration of Nigerian tournaments into international circuits represents a significant breakthrough for local professionals seeking greater exposure and career advancement.

Beyond the attractive prize money, outstanding performances at the championships will offer players opportunities to accumulate Official World Golf Ranking points through the Sunshine Development Tour, alongside valuable qualification points towards the 2027 Magical Kenya Open through the Safari Tour affiliation.

According to Okoria, these developments will significantly improve the career prospects of Nigerian professionals while enhancing the competitive value and international appeal of tournaments hosted in the country.

He believes that players such as Sunday Olapade, Godwin Okoko and other emerging talents stand to benefit immensely from a more structured competitive calendar that offers international recognition without requiring constant travel abroad.

“These developments will deepen the career prospects of our professional golfers and add considerable value to local tournaments. With increased corporate support and more internationally recognised competitions, we can unlock opportunities for talented players who have the potential to compete successfully at the highest levels,” Okoria added.

He further stressed that sustained private-sector investment, complemented by stronger institutional partnerships, would be crucial to transforming Nigeria’s abundant golfing talent into a competitive force across Africa and beyond.

The Alpha Bravo Classic will make its debut simultaneously on the Safari Tour and Sunshine Development Tour calendars, marking another important milestone for professional golf in Nigeria.

Its inclusion on both circuits is expected to enrich the competitive itineraries of Nigerian professionals, attract more international participation and reinforce the country’s growing relevance within Africa’s professional golf ecosystem.