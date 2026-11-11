Flamingos Hit  N100m Jackpot as Senate Rewards U17  World Cup Champions

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday, pledged a financial reward of N100 million to Nigeria’s victorious cadet women’s national football team, the Flamingos, in recognition of their historic achievement at the just concluded FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Rabat, Morocco.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the commitment on behalf of the red chamber during plenary, following the consideration and adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Abdul Ningi, which called for national recognition and adequate rewards for the young footballers.

While congratulating President Bola Tinubu, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the players, the lawmakers also urged the federal government to provide additional financial incentives to the players. The senators described Flamingos achievement as a source of pride for Nigeria, Africa and the girl-child.

The Senate further called on the NFF to ensure that the players remained together after the competition to strengthen their understanding, preserve their teamwork and prepare them for future international assignments, particularly at the senior level.

The Senate President, while announcing the N100 million commitment, said the National Assembly was determined to demonstrate its appreciation for the players’ exceptional performance.

“From the National Assembly, even if we do not have anything else to give these children, we will make a token of N100 million to them immediately,” he said.

The resolution followed extensive contributions by senators, who expressed concern that the team’s achievement had not received the level of publicity, recognition and celebration it deserved from the relevant authorities.

Moving the motion, Ningi said the Flamingos’ accomplishment was particularly significant against the background of Nigeria’s recent disappointments in international football competitions.

He recalled that the Super Eagles had failed to qualify for two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments, while the senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons, had also experienced difficulties in securing qualification for the next global competition.

He however noted the young players had demonstrated exceptional determination by overcoming formidable opponents and achieving a feat that deserved national celebration.

Ningi said the achievement was even more remarkable because the team had been assembled barely six months before the competition.

He said, “I think this is probably the first of its kind in Africa. We must appreciate what these young girls have done for our country.

“Against the background of the failures we have experienced in successive international sporting competitions, these young girls have given Nigerians something to celebrate.

“It is important to underscore the significance of this victory. These teenagers have achieved what many mature and experienced footballers, including the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons, have struggled to accomplish.

“They have brought honour not only to Nigeria but also to Africa and the girl-child,” he said.

The senator, however, expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as inadequate media coverage and official recognition of the team’s participation and achievement.

Seconding the motion, Senator Ned Nwoko described the players as national heroines, saying their performances against some of the world’s most established football nations demonstrated the enormous potential of Nigerian youths.

Senators in their various contributions to the debate described the victory over Japan in the final as particularly significant, arguing that Nigeria should celebrate its success against countries renowned for their technological and economic advancement.

During deliberations, senators recalled the federal government’s previous pledge of $100,000 to members of another national sporting team, observing that it reportedly took about 18 months for the commitment to be redeemed.

The lawmakers argued that the Flamingos deserved comparable treatment, insisting that their achievement had brought international recognition to Nigeria.

The lawmakers also commended the National Sports Commission, particularly its chairman, Malam Shehu Dikko, for his leadership and contributions to the team’s achievement.