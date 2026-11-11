COP31 Opens in Turkiye With Call to World Leaders to Turn Climate Promises Into Action

Chiemelie Eze reports from Antalya, Turkiye

The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) opened in Antalya, Türkiye, on Monday, with its President, Murat Kurum, urging world leaders to translate climate commitments into practical action, warning that the effects of climate change are worsening existing global challenges.

Declaring COP31 an “Implementation COP”, Kurum said the summit must close the gap between promises made at international negotiations and tangible improvements in people’s lives.

Addressing delegates, he said climate change could no longer be treated separately from geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, food insecurity and other global challenges.

“Each crisis makes the others worse,” he said, noting that drought, flooding, water scarcity and extreme heat were disrupting food production, economies and public health across borders.

“A drought in one part of the world is felt at the dinner table in another,” he added.

Reaffirming the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature target, Kurum said it “remains our guide”, adding that “we will be frank about what the science tells us”.

He also highlighted the importance of climate financing, renewable energy and electrification, citing Türkiye’s “35-by-35” Global Electrification Pledge, which targets increasing electricity’s share of final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.

Recalling the climate finance agreement reached in Baku, he stressed the need to mobilise at least $300 billion annually for developing countries by 2035 and scale climate finance from all sources to $1.3 trillion annually.

“Now our promises must be backed by capital. That capital must fund investment. And that investment must deliver results,” he said.

President of Negotiations for COP31, Chris Bowen, said the summit presented an opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of international cooperation for climate action and global energy security.

“COP31 is an opportunity to show what cooperation can deliver at this crucial time for both our climate and global energy security,” Bowen said.

He called for increased investment, accelerated electrification and stronger action on the ocean.

“COP31 must help close the gap between commitment and delivery, and focus on real-world outcomes — investment, infrastructure, jobs, energy security and resilient communities.

“Working together, we can turn climate commitments into stronger, more resilient and prosperous economies. We must turn climate ambition into real-world outcomes,” he added.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, warned that rising fossil fuel costs and extreme weather were placing growing economic pressure on households and communities.

“This year’s fossil fuel cost chaos has delivered a global shockwave, hitting households hard and spreading inflation like a cancer. But the solutions are clear: Global renewables saved US$265 billion in the first half of this year alone. Adaptation delivers proven returns on investment. It’s in every country’s interest to limit global heating, and protect every community and economy,” he said.

Stiell urged countries to accelerate climate solutions, warning that vulnerable communities were bearing the highest costs of global warming.

The opening day’s thematic focus was food, agriculture and health, with discussions addressing climate resilience in healthcare, food production and rural livelihoods.

Among the initiatives launched was the Antalya Initiative for Resilient Health Systems, developed by the COP31 Presidency, Türkiye’s Ministry of Health, the World Health Organisation and other partners to strengthen health systems against climate-related risks.