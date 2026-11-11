From Tension to Reconciliation: How Ishiagu Community, Ambertone, Zotmann are Finding Pathway Back to Peace

After weeks of tension following the killing of two youths in Ihetutu community, Ishiagu, Ebonyi State, reconciliation efforts involving the bereaved families, community stakeholders and Ambertone Logistics Limited have paved the way for renewed peace, with the state government lifting the suspension on the company’s mining operations, operated by Zotmann Mining Limited. Victoria Ojiako writes

The burial of two youths allegedly killed by a military officer in Ihetutu community, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has marked a turning point in efforts to restore peace between the community and the mining companies operating in the area, with the state government lifting the suspension on Ambertone Logistics Limited and Zotmann Mining Limited.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, followed days of consultations, reconciliation efforts and engagements involving the state government, representatives of the mining companies, bereaved families and community stakeholders. With the suspension lifted, mining operations are set to resume, signalling a gradual return to normalcy after days of tension, violence and disruption.

The development follows the deaths of Chibuike Elema, 18, and Obinna Gideon Akandu, 20, who were allegedly killed by a military officer on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, although information gathered indicated that the military officer allegedly responsible was not officially on duty when the incident occurred.

It was further gathered that the shooting took place approximately three kilometres away from the company’s operational facility, reportedly near another mining concession.

The incident sparked widespread outrage among youths of the community, some of whom reportedly mobilised and attacked the company’s operational facility, setting vehicles ablaze and destroying mining equipment, offices and other valuable properties.

The destruction of the company’s assets further heightened tensions in the area, prompting the Ebonyi State Government to order the temporary suspension of mining operations as part of measures to prevent further violence and restore public order.

However, following several days of peace-building efforts, engagements with the bereaved families and the eventual burial of the deceased youths, the state government announced the lifting of the suspension, paving the way for the resumption of operations.

Ambertone, Zotmann Clarify Company’s Identity

Investigations and subsequent clarifications also brought attention to conflicting reports concerning the identity of the mining company operating in the community.

Although several initial reports identified the affected facility as belonging to Palladium Mining Company, subsequent clarification from company representatives indicated that Palladium had no involvement whatsoever in the incident.

While Palladium Mining Company maintains a separate operational site within the community, it is an entirely distinct entity from Ambertone Logistics Limited, whose facility was affected by the unrest.

The clarification became necessary following widespread reports that appeared to have mistakenly linked Palladium Mining Company to the incident, thereby creating confusion over the identities of the mining companies operating within the community.

Company representatives maintained that neither Ambertone nor Zotmann authorised the shooting, stressing that the incident occurred outside their operational premises.

Although the reconciliation process has helped restore relations between the company and its host community, the precise circumstances of the shooting and the responsibility of the personnel involved remain matters requiring investigation.

Company’s Condolence Visit Paves Way for Reconciliation

As part of efforts to restore confidence and rebuild the relationship between the mining company and its host community, representatives of Ambertone Logistics Limited visited the families of the two deceased youths to convey their condolences.

The visit, which formed part of broader reconciliation efforts, provided an opportunity for the bereaved families to express their concerns, seek clarification and discuss the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Speaking during the visit, the leader of the company’s delegation, Henry Onyeazor, expressed profound sadness over the deaths, describing the incident as unfortunate, painful and deeply regrettable.

He conveyed the condolences of the management and staff of Ambertone Logistics Limited to the affected families, acknowledging that no amount of sympathy or material assistance could adequately compensate for the loss of their loved ones.

Onyeazor noted that the company understood the emotional trauma experienced by the families and the entire Ihetutu community, stressing the importance of compassion, understanding and peaceful engagement.

According to him, the condolence visit was intended to demonstrate the company’s concern for the bereaved families and reaffirm its commitment to maintaining peaceful relations with its host community.

He explained that Ambertone had maintained a cordial working relationship with the people of Ihetutu over the years and had contributed to economic activities and employment opportunities within the community.

Onyeazor appealed to community members not to allow the tragic incident to permanently destroy the relationship, mutual understanding and cooperation that had existed between the company and its hosts.

He also dismissed allegations suggesting that the management of the mining company had instructed military personnel to shoot the youths.

According to him, it would be unreasonable for a company that depends on the cooperation and goodwill of its host community to deliberately instigate violence against the same people.

He urged the families and community members to disregard unverified allegations while allowing the appropriate authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Bereaved Family Acknowledges Company’s Support

Responding on behalf of the family of the late Chibuike Elema, his uncle, Elder Ukachukwu Josel Elema, expressed appreciation to the management of Ambertone Logistics Limited for identifying with the family during its period of grief.

He described the death of his nephew as a painful experience, particularly considering his young age and the promising future that had been cut short.

“On behalf of my family, I sincerely appreciate the management of the company and everyone who has come here today to sympathise with us during this difficult period,” he said.

“Death is a painful experience, particularly when it involves a young person whose future holds so much promise. We understand that no amount of tears, sorrow or mourning can bring back our beloved son.”

The elder questioned the circumstances that led to the shooting, stressing that the family was still struggling to understand why the young men were killed.

“As you rightly pointed out, one of the questions we are asking is what exactly our children did to warrant being shot by a military officer.

“We are still struggling to understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, especially considering that the shooting did not even take place within the company’s premises.”

He, however, acknowledged the cordial relationship that had existed between the mining company and the community over the years.

“I want to state clearly that since the mining company commenced operations in our community, we have never had any serious disagreement or misunderstanding with the company.

“On the contrary, the company has maintained a cordial relationship with our people and has continued to support many families within the community.

“Today, a significant number of people in this community depend directly or indirectly on the company for their livelihoods. Many families benefit from its activities, and we cannot deny the assistance and opportunities it has provided to our people over the years.”

He maintained that the family’s immediate concern was to secure the release of Chibuike’s remains for burial.

“As far as we are concerned, the company has not wronged our family. Our immediate concern is to ensure that our son is buried.

“We are therefore appealing to the relevant authorities to release the remains of our beloved Chibuike to the family so that we can perform the necessary burial rites and allow him to rest in peace.”

The elder further commended the company for standing with the family during the difficult period.

“We also appreciate the fact that the company has not abandoned us in this moment of grief. Its presence here today demonstrates that it recognises our pain and is willing to stand with us during this difficult period.

“Once again, on behalf of the entire family, I sincerely thank the management of the company, our friends, brothers, community leaders and everyone gathered here today for coming to condole with us.”

Slain Youth’s Father Demands Divine Justice

Similarly, the father of the second victim, Hon. Joshua Akandu, a serving councillor representing Ihetutu Ward in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area, was visibly overwhelmed with grief when representatives of the company visited his family.

Akandu, whose son, Obinna Gideon Akandu, was among the two youths killed in the incident, struggled to conceal his emotions as he reflected on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The bereaved father expressed deep sorrow over the untimely death of his son, describing the loss as devastating.

However, following deliberations involving the company’s representatives and other stakeholders, Akandu presented kola nuts to the visitors in accordance with traditional customs.

In an emotionally charged moment, he offered prayers and invoked the wrath of the gods upon anyone directly or indirectly responsible for his son’s death.

He prayed that whoever played a role in the tragedy would not escape divine justice.

His remarks reflected both the depth of his grief and his determination to see those responsible for the killing held accountable.

Despite his sorrow, the councillor’s reception of the delegation was regarded as an important gesture towards dialogue and reconciliation.

Ebonyi Government Lifts Suspension, Warns Mining Companies

Announcing the lifting of the suspension, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Mr. Chinedu Magnus Nkah, explained that the government had initially ordered the closure of the mining facility to prevent further loss of lives and destruction of property.

Nkah disclosed that the decision to reopen the facility followed an understanding reached between the company and the families of the deceased youths.

He confirmed that the victims had been buried before the announcement, adding that the government considered it necessary to allow mining activities to resume following the progress recorded in restoring peace.

According to the commissioner, the decision was also informed by the economic importance of the mining operation to the host community, particularly residents whose livelihoods depend directly or indirectly on the company’s activities.

He explained that allowing the company to resume operations would enable workers to return to their jobs and help restore economic activities disrupted by the unfortunate incident.

The commissioner, however, issued a stern warning to mining companies operating across Ebonyi State, declaring that the government would not tolerate the killing of residents under any circumstances.

He emphasised that the protection of human lives remained a priority of the administration of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Nkah warned that mining companies found responsible for the killing of residents, whether through their personnel or security arrangements, risked being expelled from the state.

He stressed that no economic benefit derived from mining operations could justify the loss of innocent lives.

The commissioner maintained that the government would continue to protect legitimate investments while ensuring that companies operating within the state respect the rights, safety and welfare of their host communities.

Ambertone, Zotmann Return to Operations as Peace Gradually Returns

With the suspension lifted and the deceased youths laid to rest, attention has now shifted towards rebuilding trust, restoring economic activities and ensuring lasting peace in Ihetutu community.

For Ambertone Logistics Limited and Zotmann Mining Limited, the reopening of the facility represents a significant development following days of uncertainty, operational disruption and public controversy.

The companies have maintained that they neither authorised nor participated in the shooting and have pointed to the location of the incident, outside their operational premises, as an important fact requiring consideration.

The reconciliation efforts and subsequent reopening have helped address some of the tensions surrounding the incident.

However, Ambertone and Zotmann have been technically cleared with the reopening of the site.