Continental Reinsurance Strengthens Proposition Ahead BSE Listing

Ebere Nwoji

Continental Reinsurance Holdings Limited, said it has strengthened its investment proposition ahead of its planned listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), following the approval of its supplementary prospectus by the exchange.

The reinsurers, said the supplementary prospectus confirmed that the promoter-controlled existing shareholder vehicle, ACA Cornerstone Limited, will retain its entire 14.8 percent shareholding rather than exit the business as originally contemplated. It said this also incorporated audit reviewed interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026, reflecting improved profitability and strong underwriting performance.

The Group Managing Director of Continental Reinsurance Holdings, Mutsunge Lawrence Nazare, who disclosed these said: “We have engaged closely with investors and taken on board their feedback. The revised offer reflects that engagement and reinforces our long-term investment proposition. ACA Cornerstone’s decision to remain invested, together with its five-year share retention undertaking, demonstrates continued commitment to the business and its future. We believe this strengthens alignment between existing and incoming shareholders as we prepare for our listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange.”