CMFC Headlines London Global Summit on Africa’s Opportunities

Kayode Tokede

Critical Minerals Financing Corporation (CMFC) is headlining discussions on Africa’s critical minerals assets at one of world’s largest mining investment forum in London, where more than 2,300 delegates and ministers from 60 countries will brainstorm on mining opportunities in Nigeria and other African countries.

Chairman, Critical Minerals Financing Corporation (CMFC), Lamon Rutten, said that Nigeria and other African countries hold significant position in the global economic future. “The world is short of the minerals it has committed to build its future on, and a material share of what is left sits in Africa. What has been missing is not geology or demand. It is the institutional layer that converts a deposit into something an international lender can underwrite.

“CMFC exists to build that layer, and London is where we intend to say so to the governments and investors who can act on it,” Rutten, founding Chief Executive Officer Saudi Arabia Mining Exchange and Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, said.

President and Co-Chief Executive, Critical Minerals Financing Corporation (CMFC), Dr. Israel Ovirih said accompany like CMFC stands at the intersection of African minerals assets and the global investment market.