YASA Foundation Set to Unveil Humanitarian Mission, Seeks Government, Corporate Support for Vulnerable Nigerians

Victoria Ojiako

YASA Foundation, a humanitarian organisation committed to improving the lives of persons with disabilities and other vulnerable members of society, is set to unveil its activities publicly after 15 years of humanitarian interventions, with a call on government, corporate organisations, philanthropists and development partners to support its mission.

The foundation made this known at a press conference ahead of its official unveiling scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Speaking at the briefing, its Founder, Yeye (Dr.) Afolashade Shona-Aluko, Yeye Bobajiro Oodua, explained that the unveiling was intended to bring the foundation’s activities to wider public attention and attract partnerships to expand its interventions.

She stressed that the event did not mark the beginning of its humanitarian journey but a move to encourage collective responsibility as the demands of its activities continued to grow.

“Let me stop doing it alone. When it is getting too much and I feel that my power cannot carry it, I say let me unveil it for everyone to see and join me. That is the meaning of the unveiling,” she said.

15 Years of Humanitarian Interventions

Recounting some of its activities, Shona-Aluko disclosed that the foundation had supported education, skills development and vulnerable groups over the years.

One of its interventions was at Ikeja High School, where it provided additional teaching support after identifying a shortage of teachers. She said the foundation had sustained the initiative for approximately nine years, personally paying the teachers’ salaries without external financial assistance.

She also highlighted efforts to empower female artisans and skilled women, particularly tailors, through the provision of shops and workspaces in Ondo State and other parts of the country.

According to her, the initiatives were aimed at helping women practise their trades, earn a living and achieve economic independence.

“Nothing is too small to support a person in need. Whatever is in your hands that you think you can give, please give,” she appealed.

The founder disclosed that beneficiaries of the foundation’s disability interventions included blind and deaf persons as well as children living with cerebral palsy.

She explained that the foundation identifies beneficiaries through disability associations and organised groups, engaging their networks to understand their needs.

Among its interventions are physiotherapy and speech therapy sessions for children with cerebral palsy, some of which are organised every Saturday.

The foundation has also distributed white canes to persons with visual impairments to support their mobility and independence.

Shona-Aluko, however, emphasised that persons with disabilities should not be defined by their conditions, noting that many possess talents and abilities that can be developed when given opportunities.

She cited blind persons working as teachers, mathematicians, singers and textile producers, including those involved in adire and Kampala production.

Funding and Growing Need for Support

Explaining how the foundation has sustained its activities, she said most interventions had been financed through her personal resources.

However, she acknowledged that the increasing demands had made wider support necessary, hence the decision to formally unveil the organisation.

She disclosed that the foundation was working towards providing wheelchairs, specialised equipment and other essential materials to beneficiaries.

She specifically mentioned requests from some persons with disabilities for freezers to enable them to establish small businesses, including the sale of sachet water.

She said the objective was to help beneficiaries become economically independent rather than depend solely on periodic assistance.

The founder also encouraged Nigerians who were sceptical about humanitarian appeals to visit beneficiaries and verify their needs before offering support.

Five Key Areas of Intervention

Outlining its strategic direction, she identified five areas of focus: healthcare, rehabilitation and assistive support; inclusive education, skills development and livelihood opportunities; protection and advocacy; disability inclusion and social awareness; and partnerships, institutional development and sustainability.

These areas, she explained, would guide programmes aimed at improving access to healthcare, education, vocational training, protection and economic opportunities for vulnerable Nigerians.

Call for Government, Corporate Partnerships

Shona-Aluko called on government at all levels, corporate organisations, philanthropists, traditional institutions, religious bodies and development partners to collaborate with the foundation.

She urged corporate organisations to incorporate disability inclusion and social welfare into their corporate social responsibility programmes, stressing that sustainable interventions required more than occasional donations.

In her closing remarks, she urged Nigerians not to look down on people because of their physical conditions or financial circumstances.

She maintained that persons with disabilities deserved equal dignity, respect and opportunities, adding that society must move beyond sympathy to creating practical opportunities for vulnerable people to live independently and participate fully in community life.