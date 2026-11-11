Amaka Nwokeji: Making Waves in Male-dominated Industries

Royce Okolie

In industries traditionally dominated by men, where leadership and strategic decision-making have long rested largely in male hands, women who enter these spaces often face the added challenge of proving their competence while navigating demanding professional environments.

Yet through determination and technical expertise, a growing number of women continue to break barriers and establish themselves as influential figures.

One such woman is Mrs. Amaka N. Nwokeji, Managing Director of Zotmann International Limited, whose professional journey reflects the rising influence of women across Nigeria’s oil and gas, manufacturing, mining and industrial sectors.

A petroleum engineer by training, Nwokeji brings years of diverse experience in the oil and gas industry, with expertise spanning strategic planning, development planning, operations support, production optimisation, reservoir engineering and project management for oil and gas field operations.

Her career began in 2012 at Neconde Energy Limited, one of Nigeria’s largest independent oil and gas companies, where she joined as a pioneer staff member. Over the years, she held several positions there, including Production Engineer, Reservoir Engineer and Planning Executive.

These roles gave her valuable technical and managerial experience, exposing her to the operational complexities of the petroleum industry and strengthening her capabilities in engineering, corporate planning and business development.

In 2017, she moved to Salvic Petroleum Resources, where she continued to build her credentials in various capacities, including as Reservoir and Operations Engineer. Her progression later saw her appointed Strategy and Planning Executive in the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, a role that deepened her exposure to corporate strategy, executive decision-making and organisational development.

Nwokeji’s ambition, however, extended beyond a successful corporate career. In 2019, she took a bold entrepreneurial step by founding Lhambi Company Limited and serving as its pioneer Managing Director. The move opened a new chapter in her journey, marking her transition from corporate engineering and strategic management into entrepreneurship and industrial development.

In October 2020, she joined Zotmann International Limited at a defining moment in its history, as its leadership sought to expand into new areas of business. Brought in to lead that transformation, she has spearheaded a comprehensive restructuring of the organisation, steering its evolution from a single-entity enterprise into a diversified group of companies.

Today, as Managing Director, Nwokeji is a key force behind Zotmann’s growth. She has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s strategic direction, strengthening its operations and advancing its ambitions in the mining and industrial sectors, bringing strategic thinking, administrative discipline and a clear understanding of business development to the organisation.

Her grounding in engineering, project management and corporate strategy, built over years in the oil and gas industry, has given her a strong foundation for navigating the complexities of industrial business operations.

Her academic background further underscores these qualifications. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, and a Master’s degree in Project Management (Oil and Gas), with Distinction, from the University of Liverpool.

Beyond her credentials and professional milestones, Nwokeji’s journey reflects the expanding role of women in industries where technical expertise, strategic thinking and leadership are critical to success. Her story challenges conventional perceptions of women’s place in traditionally male-dominated sectors, and shows that competence, preparation, vision and determination remain the essential ingredients of professional advancement.

As Nigeria pursues industrialisation, economic diversification and greater participation in the global energy and mining industries, the contributions of women like Mrs Amaka N. Nwokeji highlight the importance of inclusive leadership and equal opportunity.

Her journey from petroleum engineering to executive leadership and entrepreneurship is a testament to what becomes possible when professional excellence meets ambition, courage and determination. She represents a growing generation of women who are not merely seeking space in male-dominated industries, but actively shaping their direction, driving corporate growth and building lasting business legacies.