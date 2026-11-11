Iwobi, Ajayi, Bassey, Others in Camp As Eagles Train for Tanzania

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle has received some good news regarding Semi Ajayi ahead of the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The Hull City centre-back is seemingly available for selection against the Taifa Stars on Friday, November 13, having reported for international duty in Uyo.

Ajayi was among the first group of players to arrive for international duty, alongside fellow England-based players Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Arthur Okonkwo, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina.

The Nigeria international was substituted in the 69th minute of Hull City’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend after picking up a knock.

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović insisted after the clash with the Gunners that Ajayi’s substitution was a precautionary measure as the defender was suffering from muscle cramps.

Eric Chelle was expected to assess Ajayi closely during yesterday’s evening training session at the training ground of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Ajayi has established himself as a key player for the national team over the past year, starting nine of the 10 competitive matches played by the three-time African champions.

On a personal level, the recently turned 33-year-old will head into the encounter against Tanzania full of confidence after earning rave reviews for his impressive performance in his last match before the international break.

His display against Arsenal earned him a place in WhoScored’s Team of the Week.