NOG Energy Week Opens Call for Technical Papers

NOG Energy Week has opened submissions for its 2027 Technical Seminar, inviting researchers, engineers, academics and other energy professionals to present technical solutions and innovations capable of addressing challenges across Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The call for papers, which covers 14 technical categories across the energy value chain, is aimed at promoting the exchange of research, field experience and practical knowledge to support investment, operational efficiency and technological development in the sector.

The organisers said submissions would cover upstream activities, including geoscience, field development, drilling and asset management, as well as midstream operations involving infrastructure, facilities, supply and pipeline transportation, shipping and marine services.

Asset Operations Support at TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, Razaq Shuaib, who reviewed submissions for last year’s programme, said the contributions reflected the range of expertise available across the industry, including working engineers and students.

He stressed the importance of developing technical knowledge and human capacity to sustain progress in Nigeria’s energy sector, noting that human capital remained a major driver of industry growth.

Also, Portfolio and Country Director, dmg Nigeria, Wemimo Oyelana, said the programme was designed to give professionals working on practical industry challenges an opportunity to share their experience and findings with a wider audience.

“We built this programme to reach the people actually solving problems in the field and providing them with a platform to share what they are learning within the wider industry. If you have worked through something the industry needs to hear about, this is the platform for it,” Oyelana said.