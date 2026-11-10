No Nigerian Leader Since 1960 Has Embarked On Comprehensive Structural Reforms Like Tinubu , Says Alake

•Hold us to account, Gbajabiamila tells Nigerians

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said that no Nigerian leader since 1960 till date has embarked on massive, comprehensive, structural reforms spanning all strata of society across all sectors.

The Spokesperson of the Council, Dr. Dele Alake disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the media pre-sensitisation ahead of the launch of the APC manifesto for the 2027 presidential election with the theme; “Translating Reforms to Shared Prosperity.”

He stated: “If you recall, in the last three and a half years, the party has been striving very strenuously to embark on reforms — reforms that are very unprecedented in the annals of Nigeria.

“And I stand to be controverted. I challenge anybody to a public debate on this. Since 1960, I’m a chronicler of history in a hurry. Since 1960 till date, or let me say till 2023, no civilian administration in this country had embarked on the massive, comprehensive, purposive structural reforms spanning all strata of society across all sectors and touching every end of society like the Tinubu government that we have in place.

“None, and if there is any, point it out to me, and I challenge you to a public debate.

“And I say this with a sense of conviction, not because I’m a part of that government, or not because I’m a member of the political party. I’m a participant observer because I’m participating in the government. But as a journalist, I’m also an observer, so I’m a participant observer.”

Alake maintained that there is no other government that has embarked on a radical reformation of this country in all ramifications like this government.

He emphasised that the manifesto was a reflection of three and a half years of difficult reforms that have delivered macroeconomic stability.

The Spokesperson stressed that the title of the manifesto captures what the administration has been doing since coming into office — putting in place reforms, executing projects and policies that have culminated in stabilising the economy.

He argued that no other leader in Nigeria’s history has looked at the country’s structural economic problems and decided to confront them head-on, regardless of political consequences.

Alake argued that Tinubu did not behave like a typical politician who is thinking about the next election, but decided to address the structural deficiency of the country’s evening without minding the consequences.

His words: “No other leader in the history of this country has looked at the structural problems, structural economic problems of this country, and decided to take the bull by the horns and confront those problems head on, regardless of its political consequences, regardless of even the leader’s own political situation and aspiration, and that is the nuance that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is made of,” Alake maintained.

He described Tinubu as a statesman, not an ordinary politician.

“He does not think of himself; he thinks of the nation, and that’s what a statesman should do. Ordinary politicians will think of the next election and avoid contentious policies that probably could [harm] their political aspirations, but not President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he puts the nation ahead of self,” Alake said.

The manifesto unveiling marks the next phase of the administration’s agenda — moving from reforms to prosperity for Nigerians.

Speaking, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila declared that the APC manifesto for the years ahead was not a campaign document, but an inviolable contract between the people and their leaders.

He pointed out that at the heart of the document is the conviction that every Nigerian should share in the country’s prosperity.

Gbajabiamila stated: “A manifesto, in its strictest sense, is simply a contract between the people and their leaders. It is an inviolable contract, and we take the strict interpretation of what a manifesto represents as gospel under this administration. Your country should give your best efforts a fair chance.”

Gbajabiamila said Nigerians already work hard — rising early, travelling long distances and making sacrifices so their children can go further than they did.

According to him, A nation worthy of such efforts must make it possible for honest work to produce a decent life.

The Chief of staff defined a Nigeria that works for everyone as one where parents can meet their families’ needs and still save for tomorrow, and where a young person can expect that ability and effort will open doors.

He added: “Belonging to Nigeria should carry real value in your daily life. You should be able to access public services without begging for favours. A public hospital, for instance, should never need to know which political party you voted for before treating you. These are the expectations by which this manifesto asks to be judged.”

Gbajabiamila recalled that in 2023, President Tinubu took responsibility for a country facing problems that could no longer be deferred, confronting the subsidy burden and a distorted foreign exchange system.

He admitted the decisions have placed real pressure on households.

“Those decisions have now placed real pressure on households. We must speak honestly about that experience because the people living through it deserve to be heard. Nobody should have to pretend that life is easy at the moment,” Gbajabiamila noted.

He, however, stressed that leaving those problems untouched would have continued to weaken Nigeria’s ability to invest in the future.

Gbajabiamila said: “The President had a choice to govern as a politician or as a leader. The difference between a politician and a leader is that while a politician thinks about the next election, a leader thinks about the next generation. And that is exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated.”

He listed early gains from the reforms, including NELFUND student loans covering institutional fees and living costs, tax reforms providing relief for lower-income earners and qualifying small companies, and the Electricity Act opening the way for states to establish their own electricity markets.

“We have already shown that government can widen the possibilities in a person’s life,” Gbajabiamila said.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said the manifesto rests on four pillars — security and a more affordable life, supported by energy infrastructure, and a government that answers to the people it serves.

Using the example of a farmer, he explained the practical meaning: “Security allows him to reach his farmland, while better storage protects what he harvests. A dependable road helps him get his produce to the market. When these things work together, his labour earns more, and food reaches his family at a lower cost. That is the practical meaning of translating reforms into shared prosperity.”

He emphasised that the manifesto commits the government to halving the number of out-of-school children by 2031, installing seven million additional electricity meters, and expanding health insurance coverage so illness is less likely to destroy a family’s finances.

Gbajabiamila said the government would publish targets, identify those responsible, and report progress to the public.

He said: “We ask Nigerians to believe in this programme, and we are giving them the means to judge it. For those of us in public office, this is an obligation to work. The President’s determination must be matched by performance across government.”

Gbajabiamila charged the APC to take the programme seriously enough to explain it, take it into communities, and listen when people say what still needs to change.

He stated: “A party asking to continue in government must be prepared to answer to the people whose mandate it seeks. We must earn support through the quality of our work, the strength of our case and the seriousness of our conduct under President Tinubu.

“In 2027, we will ask Nigerians for the mandate to carry that work forward and ensure that its benefits reach even further.

“Too many of our people have learned to lower their expectations of what their country can do for them. Part of our job in this election is to raise our people’s expectations so that they can see what lies beyond the present situation.

“We owe our children something better than an inheritance of diminished expectations. The child studying tonight should have a fair chance of becoming the professional she hopes to be. The man opening his workshop tomorrow should be able to grow beyond the struggle to keep it open. Their ambitions deserve a country organised to help them succeed.”

On his part, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu said the economic reforms introduced by President Tinubu would translate into improved living conditions and prosperity for ordinary citizens, particularly hardworking Nigerians and vulnerable groups.

He stressed that Tinubu remained conscious of the economic difficulties facing ordinary Nigerians, adding that the President was determined to ensure they benefited from his administration’s policies.

Bagudu noted that Tinubu remained committed to ensuring that his policies improved citizens’ livelihoods, adding that the APC communications team and other officials had worked hard to develop the party’s 2027 manifesto.

He noted: “All of us, the ministers, alongside the Vice President, have reason to be proud of the last Nigerian Economic Summit. This is because the private sector unanimously acknowledged that Mr President had delivered on the promises he made. They are doing well, announcing investments in Nigeria commensurate with what he promised and what he has delivered.

“But, as we all know, even before anybody tells him, Mr President acknowledges that we have done well. However, until we deliver and ensure that every Nigerian feels the impact of prosperity, especially hardworking Nigerians and those who need support, we still have work to do.”

Bagudu recounted how Tinubu, during his campaign in Zamfara State, directed a State House official to give money to a struggling carrot seller whose sales had been poor, describing the gesture as evidence of the President’s concern for ordinary Nigerians.

The minister stated: “But the APC manifesto for our President does not end with a team. The manifesto belongs to all Nigerians who are members of his team and believe in the profundity of his message.

“What you are going to see certainly includes some elements that you have already seen, as well as a broader vision. For Mr President, if Brazil can become a $2tn economy, why can’t Nigeria?

“So, Mr President, without being influenced by any outsider, said we should confront our reality and address these challenges. As I have said, he was not concerned about the next election but about prosperity.

“Indeed, we are seeing the benefits of having a leader who has a profound understanding of what Nigeria can become and is courageous enough to lead us towards that reality.”

The minister maintained that Nigeria was recording sustained economic growth, with inflation declining and the exchange rate showing signs of improvement despite prevailing economic challenges.

Also, member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin said Tinubu has delivered infrastructure projects that previous administrations failed to complete.

He stresed that successive governments that spent between three and eight years in office failed to complete the two major road projects.

The lawmaker stated: “My brother here, in the Ministry of Works, also did a fantastic job in terms of infrastructure, particularly if I may be biased towards the northern part of the country, where some people claim we have been shortchanged. That is not true.

“At least, this is a government that has been in office for three years. I have no problem with previous administrations. Perhaps, if I do, it is only in my mind; I am not saying it publicly. Officially, I have no problem with them. But we had governments that spent eight years, five years, three years and another eight years in office. None of them completed the Abuja-Kaduna Road. None completed the Kaduna-Kano Road.

“This government, in less than three years, completed the Kaduna-Kano Road. By November or December, this same government is expected to conclude the Abuja-Kaduna Road. Dawanu is the largest agricultural market in Kano. Honourable Pande is here. The government has made a substantial commitment to the Dawanu Market. It is the largest agricultural market in West Africa.

“The government is also completing the Maradi Corridor of the railway, which passes through Dawanu. These are all deliberate actions being taken by this administration.”