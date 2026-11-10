Nigerian Army Immortalises Late Chief of Army Staff Attahiru, Renames Barracks in His Honour

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has immortalised the late former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, by renaming Akim Barracks, Headquarters 13 Brigade, Calabar, as Ibrahim Attahiru Barracks in his honour.

The historic ceremony was performed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, during his operational visit to Cross River State, on behalf of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, former Chief of Army Staff, died on 21 May 2021 when a Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft 350 aircraft conveying him and 10 other military personnel from Abuja to Kaduna crashed near the Kaduna International Airport.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the honour recognises the late General’s exceptional service, exemplary leadership and ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the COAS described the renaming as a deliberate act of remembrance and an enduring affirmation of the institutional values that define the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the late Lieutenant General Attahiru exemplified courage, professional competence, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, particularly during a challenging period in the nation’s security history, when the Army faced complex and evolving threats.

He added that although his tenure as COAS was brief, his commitment to operational effectiveness, personnel welfare, professionalism and the fighting spirit of troops continued to resonate within the Nigerian Army.

General Shaibu stressed that immortalising the late COAS, who once commanded the barracks, went beyond preserving his memory, as it established a lasting connection between the Army’s rich heritage and the responsibilities of present and future generations of military personnel.

He charged officers and soldiers of 13 Brigade to translate the honour into practical commitment through exemplary leadership, discipline, integrity, operational excellence and stronger relationships with the communities they are sworn to protect.

He further emphasised that the legacy of Lieutenant General Attahiru must inspire personnel to uphold the highest standards of military conduct and contribute to building a well-trained, well-equipped and highly motivated force capable of decisively discharging its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander of Joint Task Force South East, Operation Udo Ka, Major General Ayobami Fadiero, commended the COAS for his unwavering commitment to troop welfare and for immortalising the late General.

He noted that the gesture would further strengthen institutional pride and boost the morale of personnel serving in the Division.

The Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu, represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Odey, also paid tribute to the late General, describing his life as an enduring example of exemplary leadership, humility and patriotism worthy of emulation by Nigerians, particularly military personnel.

In her remarks, the wife of the late General, Mrs Fatima Attahiru, expressed appreciation to the COAS and the Nigerian Army for the honour, describing it as a lasting source of pride and comfort to the family.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, government officials, members of the late General’s family and residents of the barracks community.