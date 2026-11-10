Nigeria Records No New Ebola Case 21 Days After Imported Infection, Says NCDC

*Urges sustained surveillance

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria has recorded no additional confirmed Ebola case, 21 days after detecting an imported case of the Bundibugyo strain of the disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) confirmed this on Tuesday in a public health advisory on Nigeria’s Ebola response and ongoing outbreaks of Lassa fever, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, Diphtheria and Cerebrospinal Meningitis.

The agency, however, disclosed that 28 contacts linked to the index case were still under monitoring, while 34 others had completed their mandatory 21-day follow-up as of November 9, 2026.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, disclosed this in a national health security update issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

He said 62 contacts had been identified since Nigeria confirmed the imported case on October 20, involving a traveller from Uganda.

According to Idris, the agency, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the FCT Administration, state governments and development partners, had sustained surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing and infection prevention measures.

He explained that being identified as a contact did not mean an individual had contracted Ebola, noting that monitoring was designed to detect symptoms early and ensure prompt public health response.

He said the agency was also investigating reported alerts and maintaining heightened surveillance across the country to ensure suspected cases were promptly identified and tested.

Idris urged healthcare workers in public and private facilities to remain vigilant, obtain travel and exposure histories from patients, observe appropriate infection prevention measures and immediately report suspected cases to public health authorities.

Beyond Ebola, the NCDC boss issued an advisory on ongoing outbreaks of Lassa fever, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, Diphtheria and Cerebrospinal Meningitis.

He identified diphtheria as a continuing public health threat, particularly among children who missed routine immunisation.

He said the agency was supporting states with surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, case management and outbreak response, while urging parents and caregivers to verify their children’s vaccination status and seek guidance on missed doses.

Idris further warned that Nigeria was approaching the period when Lassa fever cases historically increase, urging state governments and health facilities to strengthen surveillance, testing, treatment readiness and infection prevention ahead of the seasonal peak.

He advised households to protect food from rodents, store food in covered containers and maintain clean surroundings, while urging people with persistent fever to seek medical attention early.

The NCDC Director-General also expressed concern over potential public health risks associated with increased travel and mass gatherings during the forthcoming festive season.

He called on state governments, event organisers and healthcare providers to make basic medical services available at major gatherings, maintain hygiene and sanitation standards and establish clear arrangements for identifying and reporting suspected infectious diseases.

Travellers and participants at public events were advised to avoid crowded gatherings when experiencing symptoms of infectious diseases and seek medical attention promptly.

Idris called on state governments to provide frontline health workers and emergency response teams with adequate funding, equipment, logistics and operational support to strengthen the country’s capacity to detect and respond to infectious disease threats.

He urged Nigerians to cooperate with public health authorities, ensure their children received routine vaccinations and avoid spreading unverified information about disease outbreaks.

He said Nigeria’s health security depended not only on responding to outbreaks but also on detecting threats early, preventing infections and strengthening preparedness across all levels of government.

“For guidance or to report a suspected case, contact the NCDC toll-free line on 6232, or your state public health authorities,” he said.

Nigerians were also urged to seek medical attention promptly when unwell, protect against mosquito and rodent bites, ensure children are fully vaccinated, cooperate with public health response teams and share only verified information.

State governments must sustain surveillance, laboratory capacity, treatment readiness and community engagement, while public and private health facilities must promptly report suspected cases and protect their personnel.

“As the festive season approaches, celebrate responsibly and remain vigilant,” Idris said.