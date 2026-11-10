Senate Pledges N100m Reward for Flamingos Over Historic World Cup Triumph

* Urges FG to adequately compensate victorious U-17 girls, commends Tinubu for sports funding

* Senate urges NFF to keep team together for future international competitions

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday, pledged a financial reward of N100 million to Nigeria’s victorious Under-17 women’s national football team, the Flamingos, in recognition of their historic achievement at the international football tournament.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the commitment on behalf of the red chamber during plenary, following the consideration and adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Abdul Ningi, which called for national recognition and adequate rewards for the young footballers.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to provide additional financial incentives to the players, describing their achievement as a source of pride for Nigeria, Africa and the girl child.

The Senate further called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure that the players remained together after the competition to strengthen their understanding, preserve their teamwork and prepare them for future international assignments, particularly at the senior level.

The Senate President, while announcing the N100 million commitment, said the National Assembly was determined to demonstrate its appreciation for the players’ exceptional performance.

“From the National Assembly, even if we do not have anything else to give these children, we will make a token of N100 million to them immediately,” he said.

The resolution followed extensive contributions by senators, who expressed concern that the team’s achievement had not received the level of publicity, recognition and celebration it deserved from the relevant authorities.

Moving the motion, Ningi said the Flamingos’ accomplishment was particularly significant against the background of Nigeria’s recent disappointments in international football competitions.

He recalled that the Super Eagles had failed to qualify for two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments, while the senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons, had also experienced difficulties in securing qualification for the next global competition.

He, however, noted that the young players had demonstrated exceptional determination by overcoming formidable opponents and achieving a feat that deserved national celebration.

Ningi said the achievement was even more remarkable because the team had been assembled barely six months before the competition.

He said: “I think this is probably the first of its kind in Africa. We must appreciate what these young girls have done for our country.

“Against the background of the failures we have experienced in successive international sporting competitions, these young girls have given Nigerians something to celebrate.

“It is important to underscore the significance of this victory. These teenagers have achieved what many mature and experienced footballers, including the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons, have struggled to accomplish.

“They have brought honour not only to Nigeria but also to Africa and the girl child.”

The senator, however, expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as inadequate media coverage and official recognition of the team’s participation and achievement.

He observed that the tournament had not received sufficient television and social media exposure, except during the final stages and among those who deliberately followed the competition.

Ningi also expressed disappointment that senior government officials were not sufficiently represented when the players arrived in Nigeria.

He said: “When I saw the arrival of these girls, I did not see any high-ranking government officials at the airport, except for members of the supporters’ club. This has created a disturbing scenario in my mind.

“These teenagers have achieved what many other national teams have not been able to achieve. The government and the people of Nigeria must accord them the recognition they deserve.”

Seconding the motion, Senator Ned Nwoko described the players as national heroes, saying their performances against some of the world’s most established football nations demonstrated the enormous potential of Nigerian youths.

He recalled watching highlights of their matches against Brazil and the United States of America, noting that the quality of football development and the resources available to those countries made the Flamingos’ performance particularly commendable.

Nwoko said the girls had displayed exceptional strength of character, particularly during difficult encounters that required penalty shootouts.

According to him, “The funding, organisation and attention given to football at that level in the United States are extraordinary. For these girls to go out there and play the way they did showed strength of character.

“Those were not easy matches. Some of the encounters went into penalty shootouts, which can be emotionally draining and require enormous mental strength.

“They are heroes to our country. They should be celebrated.”

He also acknowledged the First Lady’s public expression of support for the team but insisted that more needed to be done to give the players the recognition they deserved.

The senator urged President Bola Tinubu to accord the team national recognition and called on state governors to receive and celebrate players from their respective states.

He maintained that the achievement should not be diminished simply because it had not received adequate media attention.

Senators in their various contributions to the debate described the victory over Japan as particularly significant, arguing that Nigeria should celebrate its success against countries renowned for their technological and economic advancement.

They said the achievement demonstrated that Nigerian youths could compete successfully with the best in the world when given the opportunity and necessary support.

As part of the resolutions, the Senate commended President Tinubu for his commitment to providing funding and support for sports development in the country.

The lawmakers also congratulated Nigerians on the team’s achievement and urged the Federal Government to ensure that the players received adequate financial rewards.

During deliberations, senators recalled the Federal Government’s previous pledge of $100,000 to members of another national sporting team, observing that it reportedly took about 18 months for the commitment to be redeemed.

The lawmakers argued that the Flamingos deserved comparable treatment, insisting that their achievement had brought international recognition to Nigeria.

Akpabio said: “What is good for the goose is good for the gander. These children have brought glory and pride to Africa and to Nigeria.

“Therefore, the same token should be extended to them. It does not matter how long it takes. What matters is that these children have brought honour to our country and should be adequately rewarded.”

The Senate subsequently adopted the amended prayer urging the Federal Government to provide adequate compensation and rewards for the players.

The lawmakers also commended the National Sports Commission, particularly its chairman, Malam Shehu Dikko, for his leadership and contributions to the team’s achievement.

In his concluding remarks, the Senate President directed the Clerk of the Senate to ensure that all the prayers and contributions made during the proceedings were properly documented for historical purposes.

He also urged the NFF to resist the temptation to allow the team to disintegrate after the tournament, stressing that keeping the players together would help them develop greater understanding and coordination.

He said: “We pray that the Nigeria Football Federation will see the need to keep these children together so that they do not scatter.

“In the future, when they become adults, they will have played together for years and will probably also defeat the world at the senior level.”

The Senate President further appealed to wealthy Nigerians, business leaders and sports enthusiasts to identify with the players and provide additional incentives to encourage them.

He said such support would not only reward the victorious team but also inspire other Nigerian children to pursue excellence in sports and bring honour to the country.

The Senate thereafter formally congratulated the Flamingos, the Gederal Government, the National Sports Commission, the NFF and Nigerians on the team’s achievement.