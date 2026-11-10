Oyetola Directs NPA, Terminal Operators to Expedite Clearance of Electricity Equipment Stranded Since 2007

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and seaport terminal operators across the country to work closely with the Nigeria Customs Service and the Ministry of Power to expedite the evacuation of hundreds of containers of critical electricity equipment stranded at the ports for nearly two decades.

The directive follows a presidential order to clear the long-abandoned cargo, some of which have remained at the nation’s seaports since 2007, in a move aimed at removing longstanding administrative and bureaucratic obstacles that have hindered their release.

The Minister, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, stressed that the successful implementation of the presidential directive would depend on effective coordination among all relevant government agencies and port stakeholders.

He consequently instructed the NPA and terminal operators to prioritise the necessary logistics, cargo positioning and handling arrangements to ensure the equipment is evacuated without further delay.

He said, “Mr. President’s directive is clear, and our responsibility is to ensure its effective implementation. NPA and terminal operators are to give this assignment the highest priority, work seamlessly with Customs and the Ministry of Power, and provide every necessary operational support to achieve the desired result.”

Oyetola further reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy’s commitment to improving port efficiency, reducing cargo dwell times and ensuring that Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure supports, rather than impedes, critical national development priorities.

He stated that the country’s seaports must operate as strategic gateways for economic growth, industrial development and infrastructure delivery, rather than become holding points for cargoes whose release is essential to national progress.

The minister, however reiterated the need for all stakeholders to sustain the momentum of the cargo clearance exercise, insisting that timely execution of the presidential directive would demonstrate the government’s resolve to address institutional bottlenecks and accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure projects.