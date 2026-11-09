2027: I have God the Father and Nigerians, Destined for Victory, Makinde Declares

– Urges Christians to participate in politics

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Engr. Seyi Makinde, has said that with God and Nigerians behind him, he is poised to win the 2027 Presidential election.

A statement by Richard Ihediuwa, the presidential campaign council spokesman said that Makinde who spoke at a church service at Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Jos, Plateau State, on Sunday, lamented that Nigeria is in dire need of economic, social and political reset from years of poor and ineffective leadership, particularly in the last three and half years.

He stressed the need to reset governance in Nigeria inspired his RESET NIGERIA Manifesto tailored to make life easier for citizens.

The APM presidential candidate specifically said his aspiration is not backed by any political godfather but by God Almighty and the people of Nigeria.



He expressed optimism that God will be merciful to Nigerians with the right leadership through the 2027 Presidential election

According to Makinde, “When I said in Oyo State in 2018 that I would like to be governor, somebody asked me, ‘governor of which Rotary District?’ I said governor of Oyo State, and they asked, ‘with no godfather; nobody in politics who can stand in for you?’ I responded by saying, well I have God the Father. And I became the governor of Oyo State.

“This time around, we also have God the Father and that God will be merciful unto Nigeria and He will show us mercy in this country,” the APM Presidential candidate stated.

Makinde further said that as the governor of Oyo State, he anchored his stewardship on planning, transparency and accountability.

He said that during his first term, he developed a Road Map for the development of Oyo State covering 2019 to 2023 adding that when he also decided to seek a second term, he developed another roadmap for the sustainable development of Oyo State, covering 2023 to 2027.

He stressed the documents guided his administration to effectively deliver on its promises to the people.

The APM presidential candidate said that in preparation for the presidency, he has also developed the RESET NIGERIA Agenda document for the resetting of the nation on four pillars of security, economy, education and the socio-political space.

While presenting the RESET NIGERIA Manifesto to the leadership of the Church, Makinde asked Nigerians to hold him accountable to the promises in the document.

“I want Nigerians to be able to hold me accountable, not just through promises but through documented commitments.



Everything is written down in black and white, and I am prepared to be held accountable for everything contained in this document,” he said

Makinde urged Nigerians, particularly, Christians to participate in politics and should get ready to enforce their will in the 2027 presidential election.

He said; “Please, get ready and participate. History is about to happen again”.

Addressing the congregation, President of the COCIN, Rev. Dr. Amos Musa Mohzo, drew the attention of the APM presidential candidate to the pressing challenges facing the country, particularly the worsening insecurity and economic hardship

While praying for Engr. Makinde’s success at the polls, Rev. Dr. Mohzo encouraged him to continue his campaigns, stressing that the will of God will prevail in his destiny.

Makinde is in Jos, ahead of the Plateau State APM presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold at Rayfield Park, Jos today