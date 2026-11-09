Aig-Imoukhuede: Inflation, Broader Economic Uncertainty Continue to Influence Investor Behaviour

In this interview, the Managing Director, Coronation Asset Management, Mr. Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede hinted that the asset management industry in Nigeria continues to evolve, stressing that inflation, broader economic uncertainty, among other factors continue to influence investor behaviour. He also speaks on the company’s current expansion, future plans, and investment opportunities. Kayode Tokede presents excerpts

How would you describe the current state of Nigeria’s asset management industry, and what opportunities and challenges do you see emerging?

Nigeria’s asset management industry continues to evolve, supported by growing awareness of investment opportunities, increasing demand for alternative ways to preserve and grow wealth, and the gradual adoption of digital financial services.

We believe the industry is entering an important growth phase as more individuals and institutions seek professionally managed investment solutions.

However, there remain significant opportunities to deepen participation, particularly among retail investors. Many Nigerians are yet to fully appreciate the benefits of investing through regulated investment institutions.

At the same time, inflation, changing interest rates, market volatility and broader economic uncertainty continue to influence investor behaviour.

The opportunity for professional asset managers is not only to deliver credible investment solutions, but also to strengthen investor education, build trust and encourage greater participation in the financial markets. As an industry, we must continue to create the confidence required for more Nigerians to invest for the long term.

With changing economic conditions and evolving investor expectations, what investment opportunities should individuals and businesses be paying attention to?

The starting point for every investor should be a clear understanding of their financial objectives, investment horizon, and tolerance for risk. There is no single investment solution that is suitable for everyone.

Depending on their needs, investors may consider money market funds for short-term liquidity requirements, fixed-income investments for income generation and capital preservation, or equities for long-term capital appreciation. Diversification remains particularly important, as it helps investors avoid excessive concentration in a single asset class.

At Coronation Asset Management, our focus is on helping clients understand these options and make informed decisions based on their individual circumstances, rather than following market trends without a clear investment strategy. In today’s environment, disciplined investing, diversification and professional guidance are more important than attempting to react to short-term market movements. Our role is to help investors align their portfolios with their goals while remaining focused on long-term value creation.

How are digital innovation and changing customer behaviour shaping the future of investment management in Nigeria?

Digital innovation is fundamentally changing how people access financial services, including investment products. Today’s investors increasingly expect convenience, transparency and the ability to manage their investments without necessarily visiting a physical office.

We recognise this shift and continue to strengthen our digital distribution channels and strategic partnerships to make investment access more seamless and efficient. However, technology should complement, not replace, professional investment guidance and relationship management. We believe the future of asset management will be shaped by firms that can successfully combine technology, investment expertise and strong client relationships to deliver accessible, relevant and dependable solutions. Companies that strike the right balance between digital convenience and human expertise will be best positioned to meet the needs of the next generation of investors.

What informed the decision to establish a new branch in Ikeja, and how does this align with the firm’s broader growth strategy?

The decision to establish our Ikeja office reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence in key economic centres and making professional investment management more accessible to individuals and businesses. Ikeja is one of Lagos’ most important commercial and residential districts, home to a growing community of professionals, entrepreneurs and corporate organisations seeking structured investment and wealth management solutions.

Beyond expanding our physical footprint, this move is about being closer to our clients, understanding their evolving needs and creating more opportunities for meaningful engagement. It also supports our long-term strategy of broadening market access, deepening client relationships and positioning Coronation Asset Management for sustainable growth.

How will the new office improve service delivery, accessibility and engagement with existing and prospective clients?

The new office provides an additional touchpoint through which clients and prospective investors can engage with our teams, better understand our offerings and receive professional investment guidance. While we continue to invest in digital channels to make investing more convenient, we recognise that personal interaction remains important, particularly when people are making significant financial decisions.

The Ikeja office enhances our ability to engage more closely with clients, provide timely support, and build stronger relationships through face-to-face interactions when needed. Our objective is to combine the convenience of digital access with the value of direct engagement. This allows us to better understand clients’ financial needs and deliver solutions that are aligned with their individual and institutional objectives.

What is Coronation Asset Management doing to make investment opportunities more accessible to Nigerians, particularly retail investors and younger professionals?

At Coronation Asset Management, we believe wealth creation and investment opportunities should be accessible to a broader segment of Nigerians, regardless of income level or stage of life. We provide a range of investment solutions designed to accommodate different financial goals, investment horizons, and risk appetites.

We are also leveraging digital platforms and strategic partnerships to make it easier for individuals to access our mutual funds and other investment products. Beyond access, we place a strong emphasis on investor education because people need to understand what they are investing in, the risks involved, and how different investment solutions can support their long-term financial goals.

Our ambition is to help more Nigerians move beyond simply earning and saving money to making informed investment decisions that support long-term financial wellbeing and wealth creation.

What are Coronation Asset Management’s strategic priorities and growth ambitions over the next few years?

Our priorities are centred on sustainable business growth, expanding our client base, deepening our presence across both retail and institutional markets, and delivering investment solutions that respond to evolving client needs.

We are also focused on strengthening our digital capabilities, building strategic partnerships and enhancing the overall client experience. We want to make it easier for more people to access professional investment management while continuing to deliver value to our institutional and high-net-worth clients.

Our ambition is not only to grow our assets under management and client base, but also to play a meaningful role in deepening investment participation across Nigeria. We intend to achieve this through innovation, broader market access, stronger partnerships, and continuous service improvement. Ultimately, we aim to strengthen our position as a leading investment management firm and contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of Nigeria’s investment industry.