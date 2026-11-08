To Enhance Career Progression, IG Seeks PSC’s Review of Scheme of Service for Police Inspectorate Cadre

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Olatunji Disu, has sought the support of the Police Service Commission (PSC) for a review of the Scheme of Service for the Inspectorate Cadre, aimed at enhancing career progression, improving professionalism and strengthening institutional capacity within the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a statement by the Head of Protocol and Public Relations of the PSC, Torty Njoku Kalu, the proposed review is expected to address existing gaps in the career structure, enhance fairness in promotion opportunities and ensure that members of the Inspectorate Cadre are adequately recognised and motivated to deliver efficient policing services.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the commission, where he was accompanied by his management team, the IG highlighted the need to maintain a balance in the Force’s rank structure and called for joint action to address challenges affecting career progression, particularly within the Inspectorate Cadre.

He also called for closer collaboration in addressing personnel matters, with due regard for the distinct responsibilities of both institutions.

He emphasised the need for sustained engagement on the review of the Scheme of Service to promote fairness, transparency and merit in personnel administration.

Disu expressed appreciation for the commission’s recognition of the service and sacrifices of police personnel and reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to constructive engagement with the PSC.

In his response, the Chairman of the PSC, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd.), assured the Nigeria Police Force of the commission’s readiness to collaborate on critical personnel matters, including the review of the Scheme of Service and the resolution of career progression challenges within the Force.

Argungu described the visit as timely, stressing that mutual understanding and respect for institutional responsibilities were essential to strengthening cooperation and supporting the Force in discharging its security mandate.

According to the PSC statement issued by Kalu, the chairman of the commission expressed the commission’s willingness to work with the Force on the review of the Scheme of Service and personnel development.

He underscored the importance of merit, competence and performance in recruitment and promotion, alongside capacity development to prepare officers for the demands of modern policing.

He promised the IG that the issues raised would receive the commission’s attention.

Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to sustained collaboration aimed at promoting professionalism and enhancing service delivery.