Ebola: DRC Records 10,668 Cases, 5,198 Deaths, Says WHO

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has recorded 10,668 confirmed cases and 5,198 deaths from Bundibugyo virus disease, with transmission continuing across eight provinces, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

The WHO said in a statement yesterday that the figure recorded was as of November 3, representing a case fatality ratio of 48.7 per cent.

It said the outbreak had spread geographically, with active transmission ongoing in 51 of the 67 affected health zones across eight provinces.

According to WHO, although some areas have recorded a slight decline in cases, sustained and high-level transmission continues across DRC.

The organisation said 512 deaths were reported since October 21, comprising 335 deaths in communities and 177 in treatment centres.

It expressed concern over the high number of community deaths, particularly among young children, attributing the trend to challenges in early detection and timely access to appropriate healthcare.

“No new cases had been reported in Kenya and Nigeria since its previous Disease Outbreak News published on October 23.

“However, there is the need for sustained regional preparedness, including cross-border surveillance, monitoring at points of entry, early case detection and coordinated response measures,” it said.

The organisation also disclosed that Switzerland and the United Kingdom had medically evacuated confirmed cases involving their citizens, although no new country had reported cases since the previous update.

WHO advised against imposing travel or trade restrictions on countries experiencing or responding to the outbreak, based on currently available information