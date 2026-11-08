The Very New Quiet Lifestyle of Scott Tommey

Scott Tommey used to be impossible to miss. The founder and CEO of Osmoserve Global Limited chartered flights to fly guests and entertainers to Dubai for his 40th birthday, allegedly owned a Bombardier Global Express, and spent the 2010s as one of Abuja’s most talked-about socialites. These days, he is harder to find.

Nothing scandalous forced that shift, at least nothing confirmed. Tommey built Osmoserve into an engineering, procurement, and marine services firm serving multinational oil companies and government agencies across the Niger Delta, and the company still runs, just with less noise around it.

So why the retreat? Part of the answer is personal. Tommey and his wife, Seiyefa, welcomed triplets in recent years, and friends say fatherhood pulled his attention away from the party circuit toward something quieter.

Part of it is scrutiny. In June 2022, the EFCC arrested and questioned him over his firm’s contracts and alleged misappropriation of NDDC intervention funds, before releasing him on administrative bail. That kind of attention tends to change how a businessman shows up in public.

Political shifts have played a role too. Commentators have pointed to a cooling relationship with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a once-close ally, as one reason Tommey’s access to political patronage networks has narrowed.

He has also kept a deliberate distance from partisan politics, turning down campaign advisory roles to preserve what he treats as a strictly commercial reputation.

None of this is actually new behaviour for him.

After the 2015 election, when the Buhari administration investigated high-net-worth oil contractors, Tommey vanished from party circuits for years, an existence that society chroniclers at the time called hobbit-like. He has always resurfaced eventually, usually around a milestone birthday or family event, before disappearing again once anti-corruption agencies turn their attention back to Niger Delta contracts.

For now, Osmoserve keeps operating, and Tommey keeps meeting associates like Akan Udofia privately in Abuja rather than at the galas that once defined him. Whether this quiet phase outlasts the last one remains to be seen.