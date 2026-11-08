Uzodimma, Okorocha: A Feud with No End in Sight

The battle between Governor Governor Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha is not just the battle for the soul of Imo West Senatorial District but the battle of ego and pride. The war has entered another chapter, and the gloves appear to be coming off. This time, a court judgment has poured fresh fuel on an already smouldering feud, threatening to turn their long-running political differences into an even more bruising contest for supremacy.

The latest twist came on October 29, when a Federal High Court in Abuja recognised Okorocha as the winner of the All Progressives Congress primary for Imo West Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections. The court also directed INEC to replace Uzodimma’s name with that of the former governor.

For Okorocha, the judgment was a significant legal victory and an opportunity to reclaim a political territory he once considered his backyard. But Uzodimma’s camp was not prepared to surrender the field. The governor’s camp described the ruling as a travesty of justice and vowed to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

Since then, the exchanges have become increasingly pointed. Okorocha has accused the governor’s associates of attacking the judiciary over an unfavourable verdict, urging Uzodimma to pursue his appeal rather than allow his supporters to disparage the judge. He has also challenged his successor to address the issues publicly.

The irony is difficult to miss. Two political figures whose paths have remained intertwined in Imo’s power equation are once again locked in a contest that extends beyond a single electoral ticket. At stake are party influence, political relevance and the battle for control of the APC’s structure in the state.

For observers, the latest courtroom drama has reopened old political wounds, with neither camp showing any inclination to retreat. Yet the final word belongs to the appellate courts, not the political gladiators.

As the legal battle gathers momentum and the state is once again caught in the crossfire it is certain the battle between the political gladiators is far from its final act.