Mogaji Wole Arisekola’s Philanthropic Gesture

In a society where generosity often speaks louder than grand declarations, Mogaji Bowale Oluwole Arisekola, the Mogaji Ajenigieye of Oje, Ibadan, is quietly making a difference, one community project at a time.

The publisher of Ireland-based newspaper The Street Journal and businessman recently turned his attention to the needs of his people, commissioning a borehole and a public toilet while extending a helping hand to students through the distribution of educational materials

The intervention, which took place recently , was another expression of Arisekola’s commitment to improving the welfare of residents in his immediate community. For him, philanthropy goes beyond writing cheques or making generous donations; it is about identifying everyday challenges and providing practical solutions that make life more comfortable for the people.

At the commissioning ceremony, the high chief explained that the projects were conceived to address basic needs, particularly access to potable water and improved sanitation. He urged residents to take responsibility for the proper management of the facilities, stressing that community ownership would be essential to their sustainability.

But Arisekola’s generosity did not end with infrastructure he also distributed exercise books, mathematical sets and other learning materials to students, offering support to families navigating the financial demands of educating their children.

In what was perhaps one of the most significant highlights of the intervention, he awarded 70 scholarships to sons and daughters of his community. The gesture underscored his belief that education remains one of the most effective instruments for breaking the cycle of poverty and opening doors to a brighter future.

According to him, supporting grassroots development should not be left entirely to the government, as individuals with the means to help also have a responsibility to contribute to society through meaningful interventions.

For the community leader, the reward of giving lies in the lives transformed and the opportunities created.

And as he pledges to do more, his latest gesture offers another reminder that sometimes, the most enduring expressions of affluence are not found in the splendour of private estates or the luxury of choice automobiles, but in the quiet satisfaction of making life better for others.

Shuga Band Reinvents, Keeps Akiin Shuga’s Legacy Alive