Jim Ovia at 75: Celebrating a Life of Vision, Enterprise and Enduring Impact 

Zenith Bank began in May 1990 in a converted house in Victoria Island with N20 million in paid-up capital. Now, its total assets exceed N31 trillion, a staggering 1,550,000-fold asset explosion over 36 years. How? Because of the vision, enterprise, and enduring impact of Zenith Bank’s founder, Jim Ovia, who turned 75 on November 4.

Ovia was born in Agbor, Delta State, in 1951, started as a clerk at Union Bank, then Barclays, in Lagos, and founded Zenith at the age of 38. He was its pioneer managing director and chief executive for two decades.

The vision came first. When Nigerian banks still ran on manual ledgers, he installed VSAT satellite links between branches, giving Zenith one of the country’s first fully networked branch systems. In 1995, it launched Nigeria’s first commercial banking website, and early ATMs followed.

Enterprise followed. Zenith listed on the Nigerian Exchange in 2004 and later placed $850 million in Global Depository Receipts, certificates that let foreign investors hold shares, on the London Stock Exchange. It now operates in the United Kingdom, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia.

Shareholders’ funds exceed N4.9 trillion, annual profit after tax has passed N1 trillion, and Zenith has been Nigeria’s largest bank by Tier-1 capital, its core measure of strength, for more than 15 consecutive years.

Banking did not hold him. Visafone Communications, founded in 2007, passed three million subscribers before its sale to MTN Nigeria in 2015. He also turned a derelict dumpsite on Victoria Island into the Civic Centre and Civic Towers.

The impact outlasts the balance sheet. James Hope College, the boarding school he built in Agbor, gives full scholarships to more than half its students. James Hope University in Lekki teaches postgraduate management and technology, and his MUSTE initiative has funded scholarships for more than 1,500 students.

National honours followed in 2000 (MFR), 2011 (CON) and 2022 (CFR), and in 2025 he was admitted to the Freedom of the City of London. And why not? At 75, the man has crushed standards and raised new ones, then crushed those with exceeding excellence, and raised even higher ones.