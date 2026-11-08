Jonathan Accuses Nigerian Politicians of Desperation, Says They Behave as If They are Superhumans

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has frowned upon the way Nigerian politicians conducted their affairs, saying they behaved as if they owned the world or the country.

Jonathan made the remark at the funeral service of Elder Freeman Ayeimieye, husband of the Bayelsa State Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayeimieye, held at St Peter’s Deanery in Yenagoa.

He challenged Nigerian politicians seeking power in the 2027 general election to reflect on the legacy they intended to leave behind, asking whether they wanted to be remembered for killing people and burning down houses in their desperation to win elections.

The former president said political power was temporary and cautioned those seeking elective offices to exercise restraint in their campaign rhetoric and remember that ultimate power belongs to God.

He warned that no political office holder should take God’s mercy for granted or assume that power made them invincible.

“Some of them talk as if they own the world, but in reality, they are mere mortals – individuals. No matter how powerful you are, if you get lost today, nobody will remember you. Nobody cares about you. Nobody should think that he owns the world, Nigeria, or even his own family.

“Sometimes, you will be surprised that some of your children might not even vote for you. That is the funny thing about politics. So, we must tread carefully as all powers belong to God Almighty alone,” he said.

In his tribute to Ayeimieye, the former president said the deceased who was a lay reader in the Anglican Communion, lived a life worthy of remembrance and served as a pillar of the church.

Reflecting on the lessons of burial ceremonies, Jonathan said death was inevitable and urged people, particularly political leaders, to consider how they would be remembered when they were gone.

In his remarks, the state governor, Mr. Douye Diri, recalled the support the deceased gave his wife during her appointment as the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, saying their interaction had left him with a positive impression of the late Ayeimieye.

The governor said his administration had enjoyed a peaceful working relationship with the judiciary under Justice Ayeimieye, adding that the achievements of his government were the product of cooperation among the three arms of government.

“Since that appointment, I have worked in peace and synergy with the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State and with the Judiciary. Any achievement of this government is because we have worked together. It is not me as governor alone. It is because we have worked together, the executive, legislature and the judiciary.”

In his sermon entitled ‘Seeking God’s Kingdom’, the Bishop of the Niger Delta West Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rev. Nexon Enekeme, cautioned Christians against making titles, positions and material wealth the central pursuit of life, noting that none of these would accompany anyone to the grave.

He urged the congregation to seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, assuring them that other things would follow.

Among those present at the event were the former First Lady Patience Jonathan, wives of the governor, Dr Gloria Diri and Justice Patience Diri; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Dr. Peter Akpe; members of the National Assembly; Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Ogbere, and the Chief Judges of Rivers, Delta and Oyo states, alongside other government officials.