Alao, Fagbohun, Babalakin Call for Integrity, Accountability in Varsity Governance

Funmi Ogundare

Professor of African Studies at King’s College London, Abiodun Alao, weekend, called on stakeholders in Nigeria’s university system to prioritise knowledge production over personal interests and wealth accumulation, warning that selfish motives have undermined the purpose of higher education institutions.

Alao made this call at a book presentation of the former Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Olabode Popoola, titled ‘Navigating Stormy Waters’, held at the University of Ibadan.

He stated that many stakeholders in the university system lacked a proper understanding of the fundamental purpose of universities, which he described as the pursuit and production of knowledge.

He said universities should be managed with a strong commitment to academic excellence rather than the pursuit of personal advantage by those entrusted with their leadership.

“People should realise that knowledge is more important than wealth because when you look after wealth, knowledge looks after you,” he said.

He said his experience in university administration had exposed him to the challenges confronting Nigerian universities.

Recalling the crisis that characterised Osun State University’s administration during the former vice chancellor’s tenure, Alao said it emerged from efforts by a determined governing council to curb alleged illegal activities and practices that had become entrenched in the institution.

He explained that the governing council, under the leadership of Prof. Yusuf Ali (SAN), was determined to dismantle what he described as a cash-and-carry economy operating within the university.

According to him, the process was difficult, but the council remained committed to confronting the practices and restoring accountability.

“I witnessed the crisis. Let me even say I witnessed the wild wind that led to the crisis. What actually happened was that the cash-and-carry economy that existed met a new, determined governing council under Prof. Yusuf Ali which was resolute and determined to curb all forms of illegal activities. It wasn’t easy, but we fought it,” he stated.

On preventing recurring crises in universities, Alao who is also the Co-chair, African Community of Practice, argued that conflicts were inevitable in human institutions and that university authorities should focus on building effective structures capable of managing disagreements.

He said rather than attempting to prevent every crisis, university managements should establish institutional mechanisms that would enable them to withstand contradictions and resolve conflicts without derailing their core responsibilities.

“You can’t stem incoming crises because you don’t know the form an impending crisis will take. What you should have are structures for withstanding contradictions. You must have structures that can make you address conflict,” he said.

He added that conflicts were an essential part of human existence, stressing that institutions must be adequately prepared to manage them.

Alao further cautioned that the pursuit of personal benefits by university administrators, governing council chairmen and other stakeholders had increasingly overshadowed the collective responsibility of advancing knowledge.

In his keynote titled, ‘Academic Leadership: The Realities and Ruptures of University Governance’, former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, explained that effective university leadership required more than academic credentials, noting that vice-chancellors must possess resilience, a clear vision, empathy, courage and the ability to manage competing interests while pursuing institutional reforms.

He identified inadequate funding, strained relationships with staff unions, institutional politics and pressure from competing interests as major challenges confronting vice-chancellors in the management of public universities in Nigeria.

He said leading a public university was significantly different from managing a corporate organisation, as university administrators were often expected to deliver outstanding results despite inadequate resources and institutional constraints.

He recalled that barely three months into his tenure as vice-chancellor, a staff union had accused him of committing 175 offences, describing the experience as an indication of the intense pressures confronting university administrators.

According to him, “While corporate chief executives operate with clearly defined key performance indicators, vice-chancellors are often expected to perform miracles without corresponding resources or the freedom to make critical decisions.”

He explained that the pressures came from different quarters, including staff unions, students, government, university management and other stakeholders, each with competing expectations.

On industrial relations, Fagbohun said while some staff unions played constructive roles in university administration, others could make governance difficult by placing demands without considering the institution’s financial realities.

He recalled a situation in which he appealed to staff unions to give his administration one year to stabilise the university’s finances and generate additional revenue to address outstanding salary arrears.

He said although the unions initially agreed, some later demanded extended breaks for members on the grounds that workers needed time to rest, raising concerns about how the university would generate the revenue needed to meet its obligations if academic activities were disrupted.

The former VC emphasised the funding challenges confronting public universities, noting that administrators were expected to transform their institutions into world-class centres of learning despite restrictions on tuition fees and inadequate government subventions.

He, however, maintained that such challenges were not insurmountable if the university ecosystem operated harmoniously and stakeholders supported the management’s vision.

Fagbohun said his administration had explored partnerships with institutions and developed market-driven academic programmes to generate additional revenue, adding that strong relationships with deans and provosts helped sustain the university during difficult periods.

He cautioned vice-chancellors against allowing institutional politics, ethnicity, religious affiliations and factional interests to influence administrative decisions.

“University administrators must resist pressure to favour particular groups and ensure that appointments and other decisions are based on merit and institutional needs,” Fagbohun stated.

He advised vice-chancellors to avoid confronting every criticism or responding to every provocation, stressing that the ability to maintain focus amid hostility is essential to effective leadership.

“You need a thick skin. You cannot be responding to everything that happens,” he said.

He also identified empathy as an important leadership quality, urging vice-chancellors to understand the challenges confronting students and staff while being honest about what the institution could afford to provide.

In his remarks, the book reviewer and Vice-Chancellor of Edo State University, Iyamho, Prof. Victor Adetimirin, said Nigerian universities must confront the weaknesses, intrigues and institutional failures undermining their development if the country’s higher education system is to overcome its current limitations.

The book, he noted, chronicles the author’s experiences in university administration and the challenges of navigating institutional governance.

He described the publication as a courageous and forthright account of the realities of university leadership, noting that it provided insights into issues that often remain unreported by the print and electronic media.

“The author demonstrated courage by documenting uncomfortable experiences and setting the record straight on developments within the university system,” he stated.

He said the author recognised that sweeping institutional problems under the carpet would only worsen the situation, stressing that meaningful reform required an honest assessment of the weaknesses confronting Nigerian universities.

Adetimirin noted that despite the number of universities in Nigeria and the many vice-chancellors who had successfully completed their tenures, few had documented their experiences and the lessons learnt while navigating the challenges of university administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Peter Olapegba, stated that the book offered valuable insights into the complexities, challenges and responsibilities associated with university administration, particularly the difficult decisions and competing expectations confronting institutional leaders.

He noted that leadership required vision, courage, wisdom, resilience and strategic thinking to navigate institutional challenges and remain focused on long-term goals.

According to him, the publication goes beyond documenting the author’s stewardship at the university, providing opportunities for reflection, learning and knowledge sharing among university administrators, scholars and others interested in the governance and development of higher education in Nigeria.

He said one of the enduring foundations of leadership was the accumulation of experiences, including trials, lessons and occasional disappointments, adding that documenting such experiences would provide valuable lessons for others.

“As one who appreciates the demands and responsibilities of university administration, I recognise the courage it takes to lead an institution and the willingness required to reflect honestly on that experience and share insights with others,” he said.

The VC commended the author for the contribution, expressing confidence that the book would encourage discussions on institutional leadership, university governance and the future of education in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion and Chairman of Bi-Courtney Group, Wale Babalakin (SAN), urged academics and university administrators to uphold integrity, discipline and objectivity in the discharge of their responsibilities, saying those committed to institutional excellence must be prepared to confront resistance.

He also stressed the importance of documenting professional experiences and knowledge in books to guide younger generations and preserve lessons that could strengthen institutions.

He said individuals who pursued genuine reforms in the academic environment often faced opposition from people who presented themselves as scholars but were more interested in undermining institutional progress.

He described the university environment as one that required intellectual depth, hard work and absolute integrity, noting that the ability to distinguish serious-minded scholars was essential to building enduring institutions.

Commending the author for documenting his experiences, Babalakin said knowledge gained through years of service should be committed to writing so that others could learn from it.

According to him, “The purpose of life should include guiding others through the experiences and lessons acquired over the years.”

In his response, Prof. Olabode Popoola, said his five-year administration rescued the institution from imminent collapse, rebuilt its structures and strengthened its financial sustainability, accountability and academic culture.

He added that his administration was driven by a commitment to the development of the institution, Osun State, Nigeria and humanity.

The Professor of Forest Economics and Sustainable Development explained that he accepted the appointment because he believed he had something meaningful to contribute to the university, adding that his ambition was to transform the institution and establish a system capable of sustaining its growth beyond his tenure.

He said: “The university was in a difficult situation when I assumed office, prompting me to initially adopt persuasion as a means of addressing the challenges and securing the cooperation of stakeholders.”

However, he said when persuasion failed, he had to take difficult decisions, even when such actions meant stepping on toes.

Popoola disclosed that he had documented his activities throughout his five-year tenure, explaining that keeping records of his stewardship had become a personal practice whenever he occupied public office.

“The book is an expanded account of my administration and the developments that took place at the university,” he stated.