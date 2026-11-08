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Sack Your Special Adviser On Labour, Niger NLC Tells Gov Bago

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has told Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to sack his Special Adviser on Labour Matters with immediate effect.

The Congress rose from an executive meeting held at the Labour House weekend where it made the request but did not give reason for making the demand.

The meeting was attended by veteran labour leaders and members of affiliate unions.

In a communiqué made available to the press after the meeting, the Congress also asked Governor Bago to begin immediately the implementation of the new N70,000 transport allowance recently approved for workers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The communiqué signed by the chairman, Comrade Idris Abdul-Kareem Lafene, and Secretary, Comrade Maria Musa, said the meeting also reached some resolutions which included appreciating the governor for the interest shown to workers in the state.

The meeting, according to the communiqué, however called on the governor to expedite action towards adopting and implementing those demands already reached with the Congress.

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