UK-Nigeria Trade Hits £7.3bn, Britain Seeks Deeper Strategic Partnership 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening economic and strategic relations with Nigeria, with bilateral trade between both countries reaching £7.3 billion, as the British government seeks to expand cooperation in investment, education, security, innovation and development.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Pete Vowles, said the partnership was evolving beyond traditional diplomatic relations to embrace new economic opportunities and shared priorities capable of delivering lasting benefits to both countries.

Vowles spoke on Thursday at a reception hosted by the British High Commission in Abuja to celebrate the 78th birthday of King Charles III and the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

The event, held under the theme, ‘Great Partners for the Future’, brought together Nigerian government officials, business leaders, diplomats and civil society representatives.

The High Commissioner said the relationship between both countries was built not only on government-to-government engagements but also on the people, cultural connections and shared interests sustaining their longstanding ties.

“The King’s Birthday is an opportunity not only to celebrate His Majesty, but also the remarkable relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria and the people who make that relationship thrive,” he said.

He added that the partnership was increasingly focused on future opportunities across strategic sectors.

“Our partnership with Nigeria is a modern and forward-looking one. Whether through trade, education, innovation, security or culture, we are working together not only on today’s priorities, but on tomorrow’s opportunities,” Vowles said.

The £7.3 billion bilateral trade figure highlights the scale of the economic relationship and the opportunities available to both countries to expand commercial engagement, attract investment and strengthen private-sector partnerships.

The renewed emphasis on economic cooperation follows the UK State Visit to Nigeria in March, which the High Commission described as a significant milestone in bilateral relations and a demonstration of the depth of political, economic and people-to-people connections between the two countries.

The UK-Nigeria Strategic Partnership provides a framework for expanding cooperation in trade and investment, education, defence and security, migration and development.

Beyond formal diplomatic engagements, the High Commission noted that family, cultural and diaspora connections remained important pillars of the relationship, bringing communities in both countries closer.

The reception also featured an art exhibition showcasing the Great Britain-Nigeria connections and provided an opportunity for stakeholders across government, business, culture and civil society to explore further areas of collaboration.

The High Commission said both countries were determined to build on existing relations to create greater opportunities, prosperity and sustainable benefits for their respective populations.