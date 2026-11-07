Remi Babalola: Lifelong Learning, Digital Competence, Innovation, Keys to Success

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of KolaDaisi University, Ibadan, and former Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Remi Babalola, has charged graduates to embrace lifelong learning, digital competence, and innovation as critical pathways to success in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

Speaking at the university’s 6th Convocation Ceremony, Mr. Babalola emphasised that the future of higher education lies not merely in awarding degrees, but in preparing graduates with the skills, adaptability, and mindset required to thrive amid rapid technological and economic transformation.

A statement quoted the former minister to have said Artificial Intelligence (AI) was fundamentally reshaping industries and redefining the future of work, making it imperative for universities to equip graduates with competencies that extend beyond traditional academic qualifications.

“Today’s employers increasingly seek individuals who possess digital competence, creativity, adaptability, critical thinking, and the capacity for lifelong learning. While a degree remains valuable, sustained relevance in the workplace will depend on one’s willingness to continuously acquire new knowledge and skills,” he said.

Babalola reaffirmed KolaDaisi University’s commitment to integrating AI literacy, digital readiness, ethical reasoning and critical thinking into its academic programmes, noting that the institution intends to remain at the forefront of preparing students for emerging opportunities in the twenty-first century economy.

He stressed that while artificial intelligence presents unprecedented opportunities for economic growth and productivity, humanity must remain at the centre of technological advancement.

“The question is no longer whether artificial intelligence will shape our future but whether humanity will guide that future responsibly. Technology must remain a servant of human dignity, creativity and societal progress,” he stated.

The former Finance Minister noted that universities have a responsibility not only to respond to global disruptions but also to lead transformation through innovation, entrepreneurship, strategic industry partnerships and global engagement.

While congratulating the 2026 graduating class, he urged them to become active creators of value rather than passive participants in change.

“The future belongs to those who can transform knowledge into impact. Let your graduation mark not the end of learning, but the beginning of a lifelong journey of growth, innovation and service,” he said.

Babalola further encouraged the graduates to cultivate intellectual curiosity, embrace calculated risks, communicate effectively, build meaningful relationships, remain resilient and continuously invest in personal and professional development.

He added that nations capable of developing highly skilled, adaptive and innovative human capital would be better positioned to compete and prosper in the global knowledge economy.

The 6th Convocation Ceremony highlighted KolaDaisi University’s commitment to developing future-ready graduates equipped with the knowledge, character and competencies necessary to make meaningful contributions to national development and global progress.

The immediate past Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, delivered the commencement lecture before an audience comprising prominent university stakeholders and distinguished dignitaries, including representatives of universities in Southwestern Nigeria, the Oyo State Government, parents and guardians of graduands, and religious and traditional institutions.