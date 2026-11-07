Olawepo-Hashim: Nigeria Cannot Add Political Violence to Insecurity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Accord Party presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has warned against the growing danger of political violence in Nigeria, declaring that a country already battling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats cannot afford to add politically motivated attacks to its national security crisis.

Olawepo-Hashim gave the warning during a solidarity visit to presidential candidate of AAC and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, following an attack on him in Ekiti State.



“Nigeria cannot afford to add political violence to the general insecurity in the land,” Olawepo-Hashim declared, stressing that attacks on political actors threaten democratic freedoms and national stability.

The Accord presidential candidate welcomed the statement by a United Nations representative expressing concern over the incident but called on other international partners to speak out, insisting that political violence deserves clear and consistent condemnation.

Olawepo-Hashim also called on President Bola Tinubu to caution members of his team against rhetoric and actions capable of provoking political confrontation.

“The President should call his team to order. They should not provoke war because they would be the first to run away,” he said.

The visit also brought to the fore the longstanding relationship between the two pro-democracy activists, dating back to the struggle against military rule.

Describing Sowore as a comrade from the early days of the struggle, Olawepo-Hashim said, “Sowore is our own. We brought him into the movement in 1989/1990.”

In his response, Sowore expressed gratitude for the visit, describing Olawepo-Hashim as a senior comrade who introduced him to political activism at the University of Lagos.

“I am most grateful for this solidarity visit by my senior comrade and colleague, presidential candidate of the Accord Party. He was one of those who brought me into the struggle in UNILAG. We fought against military rule together when some people ran away,” Sowore said.

He declared that the incident would not intimidate him or weaken his commitment to the struggle for democracy.

“We are not intimidated, and we shall continue to fight until genuine democracy is established,” he added.

The visit highlighted a bond forged during Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle and reinforced a message that political disagreements must never become a justification for violence.

Olawepo-Hashim’s intervention also placed the responsibility for preserving democratic space on political leaders, urging restraint at a time when Nigeria is already grappling with multiple security challenges.