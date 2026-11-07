NDLEA Arraigns Two Mexicans, Four Nigerians over Oyo Methamphetamine Laboratory

.Court remands six defendants in correctional centre, fixes trial for January 2027

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned two Mexican nationals and four Nigerians over their alleged involvement in the establishment and operation of a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in a forest in Tapa Village, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The six defendants were arraigned before Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, establishment of an illicit drug laboratory and the unlawful handling of chemicals for the production of methamphetamine.

The defendants are Mexican nationals Jose Villa Ochoa, 56, and Carrera Loaiza Arturo, 40, alongside four Nigerians identified as Maxwell Uche Nevoh, 30; Olatunji Yusuf, 37; Bankole Akeem Owolabi, 45; and Ganiu Monsiu, 43.

According to a statement by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, yesterday, Villa Ochoa and the four Nigerians were arrested on June 17, 2026, by operatives of the agency in a forested area of Tapa Village.

Arturo was subsequently tracked and arrested on August 19 while allegedly attempting to flee the country through the Lagos airport.

The charge alleged that the defendants conspired to operate a drug trafficking organisation and established a clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine between December 2025 and June 2026 at different locations in Lagos and Oyo states.

They were also accused of unlawfully transporting and distributing chemical substances intended for the manufacture of the psychotropic drug, contrary to Section 20(1)(f) and punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the NDLEA Act.

All six defendants pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them in a language they understood.

Following their pleas, Justice Maha ordered their remand at the Correctional Centre in Ibadan and adjourned the case until January 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2027, for trial.

The Oyo operation comes months after NDLEA operatives arrested three other Mexican nationals and seven Nigerian collaborators over the alleged establishment of a similar methamphetamine laboratory in a forest hideout in Ogun State.

The 10 defendants in the Ogun case were also arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos, where their bail application was rejected and the court ordered an accelerated hearing.

The agency said the two operations involved foreign nationals and Nigerian collaborators allegedly linked to clandestine methamphetamine production facilities in forest locations in the South-west.