Sunday Ehigiator with agency report

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was arrested in Florida, yesterday, over allegations he possessed child sexual abuse material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with minors, the Justice Department announced.

He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint, the NBC reported.

The FBI seized around 78 items from two storage units rented by Markle that contain “suspected child pornography,” according to court documents. Items seized include film negatives featuring an adult man with naked “pre-pubescent” girls, and a witness “positively identified the adult man as Markle,” according to the documents.

Markle, 82, was expected to make his initial appearance yesterday, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa, the Justice Department said.

“These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement.

“Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

His arrest comes weeks after authorities in the Philippines said they were investigating allegations that he kept child sexual abuse images at his home while living there. Authorities in the country later said they had recovered thousands of photos featuring “underage male and females.”

Markle, a retired television lighting and photography director, denied the allegations last month, calling them “sick lies.”

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, declined to comment on the arrest.

Meghan said in a statement last month that she was “deeply distressed” by the allegations against her father. Their relationship has been limited and fraught in recent years, with her father not attending her wedding to Harry in 2018 amid widespread media scrutiny.

Her statement said that she was previously informed of “disturbing allegations” against him, with British police subsequently confirming she was passed a letter in January 2019 “containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom.”

London’s Metropolitan Police force said it had not informed other law enforcement agencies about the allegations in the letter at the time, referring itself to Britain’s policing watchdog over the handling of the allegations.