Dangote’s Industrial Expansion Drives Brand Dominance as Nigerian Firms Outpace Multinationals

.Group records highest-ever brand strength score of 89.7, leads consumer trust survey

Omalabake Fasogbon

Dangote Industries Limited’s expanding investments in petroleum refining, cement, fertiliser and other strategic sectors have reinforced its position as Nigeria’s leading corporate brand, as a new report reveals that indigenous companies have overtaken multinationals in the country’s brand rankings for the first time.

The 2026 Top 50 Brands Nigeria report placed Dangote at the top of the country’s corporate brand league table with a record Brand Strength Measurement Index score of 89.7, ahead of MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom and Access Bank.

The assessment also showed that Nigerian-owned companies now occupy 27 of the 50 leading brand positions, compared with 23 multinationals, signalling a significant shift in the balance of corporate influence in Africa’s most populous country.

Dangote’s performance was particularly notable for the strength of its consumer perception ratings, with the conglomerate emerging as Nigeria’s most trusted brand, the first brand respondents spontaneously recalled and the brand they considered most indispensable. The Group attracted 30.3 per cent of spontaneous first brand mentions and 22.7 per cent in the “Can’t Do Without” category, underscoring its extensive recognition across the Nigerian market. The report attributed the Group’s brand strength partly to its industrial footprint across cement, sugar, flour, fertiliser and petroleum, as well as its social investments through the Aliko Dangote Foundation. The findings provide an indication of how large-scale industrial investments are contributing to the reputation and market standing of indigenous Nigerian businesses.

Dangote’s operations span several sectors central to the country’s productive economy, including construction materials, agriculture, food processing and energy. Its petroleum refining operations have also expanded its presence in a sector historically characterised by Nigeria’s dependence on imported refined products. The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, one of the Group’s most significant industrial investments, featured prominently in the publication’s assessment of its growing economic influence.

The report also ranked Dangote second in the oil and gas category of its Top-of-Mind survey, with 18.2 per cent of responses, reflecting the increasing public association of the Group with Nigeria’s energy industry. In the overall rankings, MTN Nigeria emerged second with a BSM score of 81.8, while Airtel Nigeria placed third with 76.3. Globacom ranked fourth with 76.1, followed by Access Bank with 74.7. Other indigenous businesses in the top ten included Zenith Bank, BUA Group, First Bank of Nigeria and United Bank for Africa.

The strong performance of Nigerian-owned companies represents a significant development in a market where multinational corporations have traditionally enjoyed substantial advantages in international brand recognition, financial resources and marketing reach.

According to the report, seven of Nigeria’s ten leading corporate brands are now indigenous, reflecting the growing competitiveness and market relevance of locally owned enterprises. The findings also point to the increasing importance of productive investment, market penetration and consumer confidence in shaping corporate reputation.

The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Evaluator of Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede, described Dangote Industries’ nine-year dominance as an exceptional achievement that reflected the Group’s enduring impact and the confidence it continued to enjoy among consumers.

“Dangote Industries has been exceptional, maintaining its leadership position in the annual Top Brands League Table for nine years, back-to-back. This is a strong testament to the brand’s impact and the confidence and trust from the consumers. We hope this recognition will further inspire the Group to do even more,” he said.

“Look at the Top-of-Mind (TOM) survey for example, where respondents identified Dangote as a brand they cannot do without, the first name that comes to mind when asked to mention a brand or company, and one of the most trusted brands, among other impressive findings,” he added.

Oluboyede noted that the latest ranking also marked a historic turning point for indigenous businesses, with Nigerian-owned brands outnumbering multinationals for the first time.

Commenting on the recognition, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, attributed the Group’s sustained brand leadership to the vision, courage and unwavering commitment of its President and Chief Executive, Aliko Dangote, to Africa’s industrial development.

“What we are celebrating today is, above all, a testament to the extraordinary vision and leadership of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, a man who has consistently demonstrated his belief in Nigeria and Africa’s potential through bold investments that many would ordinarily consider impossible,” he said.

“From cement and fertiliser to petroleum refining and petrochemicals, he has continued to challenge the limits of what African enterprise can achieve. His determination to build industries, create jobs, eliminate import dependence and demonstrate that world-class industrial projects can be delivered in Africa has given the Dangote brand a reputation that goes far beyond commercial success,” he further stated.

He said the latest assessment demonstrated the connection between industrial investment and enduring public trust. “For nine consecutive years, this recognition has reflected the confidence Nigerians place in the institutions he has built and the value they create. It is a remarkable endorsement of his enduring commitment to industrialising Nigeria and advancing Africa’s economic transformation,” Chiejina said.

He added that the Group’s industrial expansion was also helping to strengthen perceptions of Nigerian enterprise within and beyond the country.

The report identified the growing number of indigenous companies among Nigeria’s leading brands as an important indication of domestic entrepreneurial capacity and competitiveness. It also highlighted the role of successful Nigerian enterprises in strengthening the country’s international reputation through investment, employment generation and the development of competitive businesses.