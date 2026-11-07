Court Grants Doris Ogala N30m Bail, Warns Against Witness Intimidation

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos has granted Nollywood actress Doris Ogala bail in the sum of N30 million in her alleged cyberstalking case involving Pastor Chris Okafor, while imposing strict conditions barring her from harassing, intimidating or interfering with prosecution witnesses.

Justice Akintayo Aluko, in a ruling on the actress’s bail application, ordered her release on two sureties in like sum, emphasising the need to balance her constitutional right to personal liberty with the protection of the judicial process.

The judge, who considered the application dated October 26, 2026, and filed on October 27, 2026, exercised his discretion under Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to admit the defendant to bail in the interest of justice.

As part of the bail conditions, the court directed Ogala and her sureties to undertake to maintain good behaviour and refrain from attacking, harassing or intimidating prosecution witnesses or engaging in any conduct capable of undermining the integrity of the proceedings.

The sureties are required to be owners of landed property in Lagos State, with evidence of proper registration at the state’s land registry, or satisfy the other eligibility categories specified by the court.

They must also provide letters from their employers attesting to their stability and credibility.

In granting bail, Justice Aluko underscored the constitutional presumption of innocence guaranteed under Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, noting that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The judge, however, stressed that bail was not an automatic entitlement but a matter of judicial discretion, which must be exercised judiciously, taking into account the circumstances of each case.

He explained that although bail constitutes an important constitutional safeguard, its primary purpose is to ensure that an accused person attends trial.

The court further emphasised the need to strike a balance between an accused person’s liberty and the protection of the administration of justice, particularly against possible interference with witnesses.

Ogala had approached the court through a 35-paragraph affidavit, alongside a further 35-paragraph affidavit filed on October 29, 2026, seeking her release pending the determination of the criminal charge.

In support of her application, the actress argued that granting her bail would enable her to adequately prepare her defence and pursue her political campaign in another state ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

She also attributed her previous absences from court to health challenges, disclosing that she had undergone gynaecological surgery.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, citing the nature of the allegations and the possibility of the defendant interfering with the ongoing proceedings.

It argued that the allegations involved criminal intimidation, reputational damage, injurious falsehood and cyberstalking.

The prosecution also questioned Ogala’s extensive social media activities during periods she claimed to have been indisposed, contending that the circumstances raised concerns about possible evasion of trial, interference with evidence and harassment of prosecution witnesses.

Ogala is facing a four-count charge marked FHC/L/220C/2026, filed under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024.

The prosecution alleged that between September 2024 and March 2026, the actress unlawfully published intimate photographs of Pastor Okafor without his consent, circulated false and damaging allegations against him, and used electronic communications to bully, threaten and harass the cleric.

She was also accused of attempting to extort property from the pastor by allegedly threatening to continue publishing intimate and menacing materials unless he compensated her or bought her a house.

According to the prosecution, the alleged conduct was intended to damage the cleric’s reputation and expose him to public hatred, ridicule and opprobrium.

Justice Aluko adjourned the case till March 25, 2027, for trial.