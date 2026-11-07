Customs Releases 98 of 300 Stranded Containers to Power Minister after FG’s Intervention

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Power has secured the release of 98 containers of transmission equipment stranded at the nation’s ports for over a decade, raising hope of a stronger and more dependable national electricity grid.

Minister of Power, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, announced the development in Lagos, a statement in Abuja by his spokesman, Adeola Adelabu, said yesterday. The government did not say why the equipment was detained by the Customs in the first place.

Tegbe said 44 containers were released from the ENL Terminal while 54 were released from the APMT and Sun & Moon Terminals, bringing the total released so far to 98 out of over 300 containers held at the ports.

According to him, the equipment, comprising high-capacity transformers, cables and switchgear, was procured to expand the transmission network and relieve overloaded substations.

He explained that the prolonged detention of the cargoes stalled critical transmission projects, kept existing substations under heavy strain, exposed valuable national assets to deterioration and led to accumulation of demurrage and other charges.

The minister noted that the cost of the delay was being borne daily by Nigerians, including businesses forced to spend more on alternative power, households enduring incessant interruptions and public institutions struggling to maintain essential services.

Tegbe said the release was in response to a directive by President Bola Tinubu for immediate clearance of the cargoes.

He disclosed that following the presidential directive, he and the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, swung into action and worked tirelessly to secure the release.

The minister credited Tinubu for the breakthrough and expressed appreciation to the Ministers of Finance and Marine and Blue Economy, Taiwo Oyedele and Adegboyega Oyetola, as well as the Comptroller General of Customs and officials of the Ministry of Power and its agencies for their roles in actualising the release.

Speaking at the event, the Comptroller General of Customs, Adeniyi, said the release was sequel to the President’s directive for immediate clearance and for relevant agencies to resolve all outstanding charges and administrative bottlenecks without delay.

Adeniyi said the Service had commenced steps to clear the containers in collaboration with the Ministry of Power, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and terminal operators.

He pledged to work hand in hand with the Minister of Power until all the outstanding containers were cleared, and appealed to terminal operators to support the national effort.

According to the statement, upon inspection, most of the equipment was found to be useful and viable.

The ministry stressed that when fully evacuated, the equipment would be verified, tested and refurbished where necessary, and subsequently deployed to project sites to complete stalled installations, relieve overloaded substations and strengthen constrained transmission corridors.

According to the statement, as the projects enter service, Nigerians should expect fewer interruptions arising from overloading, improved voltage profile and a stronger transmission network to wheel power to homes, businesses and essential services.

The power ministry assured that it would follow the recovery process through to installation and inauguration and provide regular updates on the remaining containers, expressing confidence that they would be released without further delay.

By recovering equipment that had been idle for years, the federal government said it is converting policy into power and promise into progress that citizens can feel in their homes, shops and workplaces.