2027: Tinubu Committed to Free, Fair, Credible Elections, Says Information Minister

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured Nigerians and the international community that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to conducting free, fair and credible general elections in 2027.

Idris gave the assurance during an interview with TRT World, Türkiye’s international broadcaster, on the sidelines of the TRT World Forum 2026 in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The forum, which opened yesterday, is being held under the theme, ‘A World Without a Centre: Who Leads When the Rules Run Out?’

The minister said the federal government would continue to support Nigeria’s democratic institutions, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while respecting its constitutional independence.

He stressed that the administration was committed to creating an enabling environment for the electoral umpire to discharge its responsibilities effectively and ensure that the wishes of Nigerians prevailed at the polls.

“Let me assure Nigerians and the international community that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is fully committed to free, fair and credible elections in 2027. We will continue to support the democratic process and ensure that the will of the Nigerian people prevails,” he said.

On concerns about insecurity and its potential impact on the 2027 general elections, Idris said the federal government was intensifying efforts to tackle security challenges across the country.

He cited the recruitment of additional military personnel and the procurement of equipment by the Tinubu administration as measures aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of the Armed Forces to combat insecurity.

The minister also reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to political and media freedoms, describing freedom of expression and political participation as fundamental pillars of democracy.

However, he cautioned against the growing spread of fake news, misinformation and unverified reports, particularly as the country approaches another election cycle.

He urged Nigerians, political actors and media practitioners to exercise responsibility by verifying information before sharing it, warning that the circulation of false information could heighten political tensions and erode public confidence in the electoral process.

On the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in journalism and governance, Idris acknowledged its potential to improve public communication, service delivery and access to information.

He, however, warned against the misuse of the technology to create deepfakes, manipulate content and spread disinformation, stressing the need for responsible application of AI.

Addressing concerns surrounding the federal government’s borrowing, the minister defended strategic borrowing as a legitimate instrument for financing critical infrastructure, stimulating economic growth and creating opportunities for future development.

According to him, borrowing is a common economic practice among developed and developing countries, adding that the critical consideration should be the purpose of the loans and the value they generate for citizens.

“Borrowing is not a crime. Countries across the world, whether developed or developing, borrow to invest in their future. What matters is the purpose of such borrowing and the value it creates,” Idris said.

He explained that the administration viewed borrowing as an investment in Nigeria’s future, particularly in the development of critical infrastructure, expansion of economic opportunities and stimulation of sustainable economic growth.

The minister maintained that the government’s economic policies were designed to strengthen the economy, expand infrastructure and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

Idris, who is attending the TRT World Forum at the invitation of the Turkish government, commended the authorities in Türkiye and the organisers of the event for providing a platform for discussions on pressing global challenges.

He described the forum as an important avenue for world leaders, policymakers, scholars and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and develop practical solutions to shared challenges amid growing global uncertainty.