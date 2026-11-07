2027 Election: Situation Room Urges INEC, Judiciary, Security Agencies to be Fair, Just

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has demanded fair political competition, institutional independence, transparent election management and protection of citizens’ democratic rights ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While assessing preparations for the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for kick off January 16, 2027, the group said developments in the weeks preceding the polls will be as consequential to credibility as voting and collation on election day.

In the statement jointly signed: by the Convener, of the Situation Room, Yunusa Z. Ya’u and Co-Conveners, Mma Odi and

Celestine Odo the coalition expressed concern over political realignments, internal party disputes, restrictions on political competition, inflammatory rhetoric, election-related violence, questions on electoral technology and the voters’ register, and growing scrutiny of independence of electoral institutions.

On the shrinking political space, it cited disputes in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition platforms, and allegations of interference in opposition activities, including ADC’s difficulty securing venues in Sokoto for its campaign.

It also condemned restrictions on opposition visibility through high cost of campaign billboards. It listed presidential billboard permit fees at N200 million in Abia, N150 million in Enugu, Kogi and Cross River, N75 million in Rivers, N50 million in Anambra and N40 million in Benue, against conventional rentals of N200,000 to N15 million monthly.

“All candidates must have fair and reasonable access to public advertising spaces, and relevant authorities must ensure fees, permit procedures and allocation of billboard locations are transparent, proportionate and applied without discrimination,” it said.

It demanded investigation into attack on female ADC supporters in Sokoto on October 28 and alleged attack on ADC governorship candidate’s convoy on October 30.

Regarding insecurity, it cited CLEEN Foundation’s assessment recording 70 physical election-related incidents across 19 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between January 1 and October 27, 2026, with 27 fatalities. It condemned the “rig and die” comment by former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, saying electoral offences must be handled through law, not threats.

Situation Room also commented on the Electoral Act 2026, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to clarify safeguards for electronic transmission of results to IReV under Section 60(3).

It further urged the commission to state clearly the procedures to be adopted when transmission of election results fail and Form EC8A is to be used.

On INEC independence, the coalition questioned the nomination of Prof. Mustapha Aliu based on alleged family tie to Sokoto Governor, and redeployment of Mrs. Oluyemi Adeyemi-Showunmi to head Electoral Operations despite her marriage to APC campaign council member.

It urged INEC to publish a report on verification of the preliminary Register of Voters, now over 103 million, before certification by December 15, 2026.

It called on the judiciary to resolve cases on intra-party disputes timely, while urging security agencies to be impartial in their operations.

In addition, Situation Room asked government to stop abuse of incumbency and vote buying, and media to counter disinformation and AI-generated content.