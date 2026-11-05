Tinubu Departs Abuja Friday For Two-state Visit To S’South

.To attend APC campaign rallies In Akwa Ibom, Rivers

.Will also inaugurate some landmark projects of Gov Eno

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart the nation’s capital, Abuja on Friday, November 6, for a two-state visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

The President, in a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, will first visit Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, to inaugurate landmark projects completed by Governor Umo Eno’s administration and attend a political rally.

Governor Eno, the host, has declared Friday a work-free day in the state to give the President a rousing reception.

Among the projects Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate in Uyo are the new International Terminal Building, the International Airport Hospital, and the Ibom Aviation Village, all located at the Victor Attah International Airport.

The President will also inaugurate the Airport-Okopedi Road in Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas and Ring Road 3, linking Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom.

Other projects include the AKWA-GIS Office Complex, the Command and Control Centre and the ARISE Palm Resort.

On Saturday, Tinubu will leave for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to take part in the All Progressives Congress rally.

The rally will be his third, since he flagged off the re-election campaign in Kaduna last month.

The visits will also give the President opportunities to engage with political stakeholders, party members, and supporters while emphasising unity, political stability, and a shared commitment to national progress.