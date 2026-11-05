Naval Chief Directs Commanders to Secure Nigeria’s Territorial Waters, Protect Economic Prosperity

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has directed commanders to remain steadfast in their commitment to securing Nigeria’s territorial waters, combating maritime criminality and protecting the nation’s economic prosperity.

He also charged all commanders to translate the resolutions of the 2026 Chief of the Naval Staff Annual Retreat into tangible operational outcomes.

Speaking at the official closing of the Annual Retreat at Naval Headquarters in Abuja, the CNS said: “I therefore charge all commanders present here to return to your respective Areas of Responsibility with renewed vigour, a sense of purpose and strategic clarity to translate the resolutions of this Retreat into tangible operational outcomes.

“We must remain unyielding in our commitment to securing our territorial waters, combating maritime criminality and protecting the economic prosperity of our dear nation. On my part, I remain dedicated to addressing your logistics, operational and administrative challenges within the ambit of available resources. We will continue to prioritise your needs to ensure you have the requisite manpower, equipment and motivation to effectively dominate your areas of responsibility.”

He, however, pointed out that the true success of the Retreat would not be measured by the brilliant ideas discussed or the strategies proposed, but by the deliberate implementation of the decisions reached at the command level.

According to him, “The depth of the discourse witnessed during the forum reflects our collective resolve, as well as your unwavering passion and commitment to the progress of the Nigerian Navy.

“As I stated in my opening remarks yesterday, this year’s Retreat was convened to provide a vital platform for deep introspection. Accordingly, during the Retreat, we collectively reviewed our operational readiness, identified our challenges, evaluated our strategic objectives and rigorously analysed the evolving security dynamics within our maritime domain.

“More importantly, we were able to identify unique opportunities to improve our operations, enhance our responsiveness, optimise our fleet renewal efforts, strengthen our surveillance capabilities and expand our logistical frameworks.

“With the quality of the strategies proposed during our deliberations, I am optimistic about the future of our Navy. The insights shared and the strategic roadmap we collectively forged here will serve as a compass for years to come.”

Vice Admiral Abbas expressed confidence that the objectives of this year’s Retreat had been fully achieved.