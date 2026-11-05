2027 Campaigns: Presidency Seeks Caution In Use Of AI By Parties





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Thursday called on politicians to seek caution in the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the 2027 electioneering gathers momentum.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, canvassed for responsible and cautious deployment of AI in the course of political activities and campaigns ahead of the 2027 polls.

He warned that while the scientific breakthrough has had positive effects, it is now imperative to put guardrails in place to protect the sanctity of democratic institutions and public trust.

Onanuga made the call in Beijing, China, while delivering a paper, ‘AI and the Future of Global Communication,’ at the 7th World Media Summit organised by Xinhua News Agency and the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality.

According to him, social media, including X, Facebook and TikTok, are inundated with AI-generated videos and images to promote political interests and entertain.

His words: “We are in the thick of the political season and campaigns ahead of the 2027 general election, where new political leaders at the national and sub-national levels will be elected. AI, for good and bad, has become a powerful tool for electoral contests for politicians and their supporters.

“Some political actors use AI to spread falsehoods, some use it satirically for entertainment, and some highlight candidates’ achievements.”

The presidential aide said the growing influence of AI in political communication makes it imperative for stakeholders- political actors, media organisations, and the general public to exercise greater responsibility in content creation and sharing.

Onanuga acknowledged that AI’s growing contributions, including innovations in medicine and major feats in mathematics, make it an indispensable tool for improving the lot of humanity.

“Today, AI governs our existence, and we encounter it all the time. In the car, it warns you about your immediate surroundings. It maps your fastest route to your destination. We can go on, citing AI’s Leviathan impact on our lives.

“I believe we can no longer ignore AI’s penetrating impact, most of it beneficial, unless we want to return to the Stone Age,” he added.

Onanuga expressed optimism that stakeholders, including individuals, scientists and governments such as the United Nations, are equally concerned about AI’s direction and are pushing for necessary controls.

“The world must act before it becomes too late. Build guardrails quickly to save humanity,” he further stated.