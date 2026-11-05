NYSC Members’ Kidnap: Two Defendants Admit DSS Confessional Statements, Beg Court for Forgiveness

Two men standing trial over the Independence Day abduction of 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Imo State on Thursday admitted making the confessional statements tendered before the court by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The defendants, Usman Aliyu and Babangida Aliyu, who are the first and second defendants respectively, however, pleaded with the court to forgive them and set them free.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the two defendants opened their defence by testifying for themselves before the court.

During cross-examination, they admitted voluntarily making the audio-visual confessional statements and thumb-printing the written statements in the presence of their counsel.

The statements and audio-visual recordings were subsequently tendered by the DSS and admitted in evidence by the court.

Earlier, while giving their evidence-in-chief, the defendants had appealed for forgiveness and urged the court to discharge and release them in the case involving charges of conspiracy, hostage-taking and unlawful possession of firearms.

In a related development, the trial of two other defendants accused of conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms continued on Thursday.

A prosecution witness identified the two defendants as the persons who allegedly abducted him for ransom in the state on October 4, 2026.

At the conclusion of proceedings, the trial judge, Justice Emeka Orafu, adjourned both cases until November 6 for continuation of hearing.