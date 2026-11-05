Champion Brands Showcase Expanded Beverage Portfolio at ART X Lagos 2026

Champion Breweries Plc is showcasing its expanded portfolio at ART X Lagos 2026, bringing together a diverse range of beverage brands as part of its continued commitment to celebrating African creativity, culture and shared experiences.

The 11th edition of ART X Lagos runs from November 5 to 8, 2026 at the Federal Palace, Lagos, under the theme ‘A New Chapter, A New Decade,’ exploring how Africa’s cultural traditions continue to inspire new artistic expressions.

The theme also resonates with Champion, which is building on its established brewing heritage as it expands into new beverage categories and markets.

This marks the second consecutive year that Champion has supported ART X Lagos, reflecting a longstanding commitment to platforms that champion African cultural expression.

This year, Champion Brands is bringing its diverse beverage portfolio into one of the continent’s foremost celebrations of contemporary art and culture.

“Culture is one of the most powerful ways we express who we are, where we come from and what we aspire to become,” said Eric Idiahi, Group CEO, Evercorp Industries, and Director, Champion Breweries.

“It lives in our art and music, but also in the everyday experiences we share. We believe businesses have a role to play in supporting the creative people and platforms that keep those expressions alive, while helping create opportunities for new audiences to discover and participate in them.

”That commitment will come to life at the Champion Brands Lounge, a welcoming space where visitors can unwind between exhibitions and discover the breadth of the group’s beverage portfolio. The offering brings together brands from across Champion Brands’ businesses, including Champion Lager and Champ Malt from Champion Breweries, Bullet Black ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage, Bullet Blue energy drink, Harmattan Vodka Soda, Éclat No Sugar Co. and Bitter botanical sparkling drinks.

The expanded portfolio reflects Champion Brands’ strategy to build a diversified, global beverage business. A significant milestone in this journey was the acquisition of the Bullet brand portfolio, which strengthened the group’s presence in ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and energy drinks and expanded its commercial footprint across 14 African markets.

Through its businesses, Champion Brands is building a broader consumer offering, stronger distribution capabilities and a platform for sustainable growth. Champion’s partnership also extends into music through ART X Live!, the fair’s flagship music and visual art experience, taking place on Saturday, 7 November.

Bullet will be the featured partner brand for the evening, which will showcase a new generation of African musical voices, including Kunmie, Lulu and Taves. Curated by Lanre Masha, the programme celebrates artists drawing on the continent’s musical traditions while developing new sounds and forms of expression.

Visitors can experience the Champion Brands Lounge during the fair’s programme on 6, 7 and 8 November, with ART X Live! beginning at 10.30 pm on Saturday.