Chartered Institute of Directors to Hold 2026 Walk for Life Saturday

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria, Abuja Zone, will hold its 2026 Walk for Life on Saturday at Millennium Park, Abuja, as part of efforts to promote executive wellness, strengthen professional connections and inspire healthier leadership.

The Media Officer of CIoD, Rex Abitogin disclosed this in a press statement that was made available to the media on Thursday.

He said the event, themed “Advancing Executive Wellness, Building Connections, and Inspiring Healthier Leadership,” will be led by the National President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIoD Nigeria, Otunba Adetunji Oyebanji, F.CIoD, and hosted by the Abuja Zonal Chairperson, Mrs Rose N. Eshiett, M.CIoD.

He noted that, “The annual walk reflects the Institute’s recognition that effective and sustainable leadership extends beyond professional competence and boardroom responsibilities to include personal health and wellbeing. Directors and senior executives operate in demanding environments that require sound judgement, sustained attention and the capacity to navigate complex organisational challenges. These responsibilities make personal wellness an important consideration in the pursuit of leadership effectiveness.

“Through the Walk for Life, CIoD Abuja Zone seeks to encourage directors, senior executives, professionals and members of the wider community to embrace healthier lifestyles and incorporate physical activity into their daily routines. Walking provides a simple and accessible way to promote fitness while creating opportunities for participants to interact beyond formal professional settings.’

According to him, “The initiative also highlights the connection between executive wellness and organisational culture. As leaders influence workplace values through their decisions and personal example, their commitment to healthy living can encourage organisations to give greater attention to employee wellbeing and the creation of healthier, more sustainable working environments.”

In addition he said, “Beyond its wellness objectives, the event will provide an opportunity for fellowship, networking and relationship-building among members of the Institute and other participants. By bringing people together in an informal and engaging setting, the walk aims to strengthen professional connections and reinforce the importance of collaboration in leadership and business.

He also stated that, “The Abuja Zone of CIoD Nigeria invites directors, senior executives, professionals, members of the business community and the general public to participate in the event at Millennium Park on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

“The Institute also calls on media organisations to support the initiative by amplifying its message and encouraging wider public participation. It hopes that the event will inspire participants to carry its message beyond the park by making personal wellness a more deliberate part of their everyday lives and leadership practices.” he said

In his explanations, he said, “The 2026 Walk for Life underscores CIoD Nigeria’s commitment to promoting leadership that combines professional excellence with personal wellbeing, recognising that healthy leaders are an important part of building resilient organisations and a more sustainable business environment.”