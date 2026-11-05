Reps Subcommittee Dismisses Petition Seeking Cancellation Of NIPCO’s Gas Distribution Licences

The House of Representatives Sub-Committee on the Petition concerning NIPCO Plc has dismissed a petition filed by the Nigerian Energy Security Watch Group (NESWG), which sought an investigation, suspension and cancellation of gas distribution licences issued to NIPCO Plc by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The decision was reached on Thursday when the Sub-Committee, constituted in October 2026 to examine the petition, resolved not to proceed with the proposed investigation.

The petition had called for the investigation and cancellation of NIPCO Plc’s gas distribution licences covering Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Osun States, as well as the Lagos and Lekki Free Trade Zones. It also sought a public hearing on the matter.

The Sub-Committee, which was granted a 14-day extension on October 26, 2026, to conclude its assignment, announced its decision following its sitting on Thursday.

Speaking on the outcome, Chairman of the Sub-Committee, Hon. Peter Aniekwe, clarified that the issuance and regulation of gas distribution licences fall within the statutory mandate of the NMDPRA under the Petroleum Industry Act.

He, however, reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to continue exercising its oversight responsibilities over the licensing process in the public interest.

Aniekwe disclosed that the NMDPRA had committed to completing and rolling out gas distribution licensing in the fourth quarter of 2026, assuring that the Sub-Committee would closely monitor the process to ensure compliance with the relevant regulatory framework.

He stressed that Nigeria needed a gas market that was open, competitive and safe, noting that investors equally required a transparent and stable regulatory environment to support long-term investment.

According to him, gas remains critical to Nigeria’s energy security and the transition towards more affordable energy alternatives, including cooking gas for households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transportation.

He maintained that the National Assembly would continue to support policies and regulatory frameworks that encourage investment, protect consumers and guarantee that the issuance of licences serves the broader national interest.

The Chairman further assured Nigerians and relevant stakeholders that the House of Representatives remained open to receiving genuine petitions and concerns relating to the gas sector, adding that every petition would be considered on its merits.

Aniekwe expressed appreciation to members of the Sub-Committee and its Secretariat for their diligence and commitment throughout the assignment, formally presenting the Sub-Committee’s decision to dismiss the petition.